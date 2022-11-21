Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Post Days After Estranged Wife Tia Mowry Revealed More Details About Their Divorce 

Actor Cory Hardrict appears to be taking a different approach to sharing his thoughts on his now estranged marriage to “Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry. Days after his ex-wife told the world the very moment she knew she wanted out of her 14-year marriage, the “American Sniper” actor hopped on social media seemingly with a few thoughts of his own.

According to Page Six, without ever saying a word, the 43-year-old live streamed himself Thursday evening, driving silently while listening to Nas’ latest release, “Reminisce,” from his album “King’s Disease III.”

The song’s lyrics had fans buzzing, thanks to standout lines such as: “Reminisce. Relationships ain’t the prettiest. I was stuck on the silliness. Was it love that I was really in? We don’t know until it really end, but then it’s too late. Reminisce.”

It wasn’t long before fans crowded the comments section of his past posts with uplifting remarks, including one fan who wrote, “Wishing you and your family love and light.” Another supporter added, “The hardest struggles comes with the best blessings. Stay prayed up.”

A third person commented, “Be encouraged!! I hope you a Tia can work it out.”

“I don’t know what happen between you and your wife but I will say you have kept it out of the media and I have to applaud you for that,” said another social media follower. “Praying you both find that peace and understanding from God.”

In October, the former couple announced that after over a decade, they were calling it quits after tying the knot in April 2008. During a recent “Today” show appearance, Tia opened up about her separation. She said she ultimately came to the decision during therapy after realizing she needed to focus on her happiness.

“And when you really start to work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth. Then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening,” she said.

The “Twitches” star faced backlash over her comments and other seemingly shady online behaviors, including liking and commenting eyes emoji on a subjective Instagram post by Lee Hammock, which suggested finances — specifically, Tia potentially being the primary breadwinner in the household — played a role in the demise of their relationship.

Tia filed for divorce on Oct. 4, citing irreconcilable differences. She and Cory share two children: a son Cree, 11, and a daughter Cairo, 4. The actress is seeking joint physical custody.