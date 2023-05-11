‘Save This One for the Grandkids’: A Photo of Apryl Jones’ Bareface While Hugged Up with Taye Diggs Has Fans Fawning Over Their ‘Authentic’ Love

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs seem to appreciate the raw and uncut versions of each other.

The couple recently posed in a black-and-white selfie that social media followers got to see on Diggs’ Instagram page. It shows the mother of two leaning on her beau’s shoulder.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs have fans fawning over their “real” photo. (Pictured: @tayediggsinsta/Instagram)

“Lean on me…..” he wrote as the caption.

In the photos, Diggs is seen wearing a skully and chain around his neck while Jones appeared with her bare face and soft tresses.

Their photo received over 31,100 likes, with over 315 commenters admiring the couple’s “amazing” relationship, including Jones, who left two emojis of a red heart and heart-eyes.

“That’s a REAL photo right there…just chilling with each other…..after being so busy…tired, yet still loving on each other…”



“I love it you both seem happy together.”



“Literally in love with both of you, so happy for this union”

Several others began quoting lyrics from the song “Lean on Me” by late singer Bill Withers, while a few began predicting the couple’s future together.

‘Waiting for the wedding announcement.”

‘Save this one for the grandkids.”

Nearly two years ago, Diggs and Jones began sparking dating rumors after being spotted with each other at various events. They then slowly started to pop up on each other’s Instagram pages but never confirmed their relationship.

The couple frequently entertain viewers with their humorous videos on social media. Recently, they had fans thoroughly amused after uploading a video of them singing Anita Baker’s 1986 classic song “Sweet Love.”

Engagement rumors sparked after both actors were spotted wearing rings over the last few months until it was revealed they were filming a movie together as husband and wife.

….. how exactly do Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones know each other 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/091iGhz98T — xy (@_nosnorb) February 9, 2022

In an episode of the “Unconsciously Coupled with Erinn and Oliver Hudson” podcast in February, Jones revealed humor as a main tool that drew them together.

“I’ve always prayed for someone that I can laugh with all the time,” the 36-year-old said. “I feel like life is supposed to be light, it’s not supposed to be heavy.”



Before they became a couple, the “All American” actor, 52, was married to “Rent” star and singing sensation Idina Menzel. The two were married for 11 years before finalizing their divorce in 2014. They share a 13-year-old son named Walker Nathaniel Diggs.

Jones was also in a high-profile relationship with B2K singer Omarion. They share two children: a 9-year-old son, Megaa Omari, and a 7-year-old daughter, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry.

After Omarion, Jones received backlash for dating his former group member, Lil Fizz. Their relationship was over in 2020, and by the following year, she was already being tied to Diggs.