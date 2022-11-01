Remembering Takeoff: 5 Things to Know About the Atlanta Rap Star Shot and Killed at 28

The hip-hop community was rocked early Tuesday morning with news that Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in an early-morning shooting in Houston, Texas, multiple sources have confirmed. He was 28 years old.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta native, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston in the downtown area a little after 2:30 am. The “Casper” emcee and his fellow bandmate and uncle Quavo were reportedly playing dice when an altercation ensued. An unidentified person opened fire, striking the “She Gon Wink” emcee. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage for Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert at The Belasco on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

Police say two other people were shot and taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No arrests have been announced.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset formed the Grammy-nominated group Migos in 2008. The trio rose to fame in 2013, following the release of their Zaytoven-produced breakout single, “Versace,” and have since been credited with popularizing the “triplet flow style” heard used by emcees across the genre and for shifting the rap culture as a whole.

As many continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff on social media, sharing their fondest memories and favorite tracks from the music superstar, here are five little-known facts about the entertainer taken far too soon.

They all lived together for a portion of their life

Takeoff grew up in the Atlanta suburbs of Gwinnett County and spent most of his childhood with his bandmates. Fans were stunned to learn that Quavo was his real-life uncle. In fact, all three members are related and the three of them even lived together in a house with Quavo’s mother.

Migos had a different name when they began rapping

When the trio got together in 2008, they originally went under the moniker the Polo Club. However, in 2010, and before the release of their debut album “Yung Rich Nation” on July 31, 2015, they switched it to Migos, fearing that their previous name was too generic.

Takeoff was big on family

In an interview with Billboard a month before his passing, Takeoff spoke about the group’s new record “Nothing’s Changed,” where he raps, “The money, the car, the chains, the fame, I’d give up everything to see my grandma.”

The emcee elaborated on the lyrics, telling the outlet, “All this is just material.” He added, “I could give everything up for my grandma. That was the backbone of the family. I love her. She everything. The love you got for your grandma. That’s my grandma, she made me gentle. Just to care for ya.”

He appeared to be spiritual

Migos had only recently broken up. However, whenever asked about a possible reunion, Takeoff always appeared to look to the brighter side of things.

“We don’t know all answers,” he said during an appearance on REVOLT TVs “Big Facts” podcast with Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell Him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family, now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

He enjoyed living life away from the public eye

Unlike most celebrities, Takeoff preferred to stay out of the spotlight and often did. When asked if he ever felt pressured to enter into a high-profile relationship, as seen with Quavo, who dated Saweetie, and Offset, who is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, the emcee said “I just do what I do. I just chill and stay out the way.”

He added, “I’m enjoying life. I’m blessed, so I’m not really tripping. I don’t like to be in the light of this s–t too much. I’m a laid-back type of person, and keep my life a mystery — like the old days when you didn’t know everything. Now you got the internet, where you know a whole bunch of bulls–t. I just keep my little personal to myself. You know, everything’s on the motherf–king internet.”