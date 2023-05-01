‘Boycotting Da Boss’: Rick Ross’ Promise Land Mansion Causes Havoc Again After His Neighbors File Petition to Shut Down His Upcoming Car Show

Rick Ross’ love for cars has been proved by his annual car show, which was first held last year at his estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. But, several of the music mogul’s neighbors in the suburban Atlanta community are planning to terminate the event before it takes place.

Rick Ross’ neighbors file a petition to stop his annual car show. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

According to local station WSB-TV, the neighbors fear the rapper is permitted to hold the car show expected to draw in more than 6,000 people into the neighborhood.

Neighbors explained to the Fayette County Board of Commissioners that Ross’ 2022 event brought traffic to a standstill. This caused members from his Northridge subdivision in Fayetteville to sign a petition opposing this year’s car show, where Lil Wayne is expected to perform.

“I have the petitions here that we signed,” one neighbor during the board meeting on Tuesday, April 25, shared.

Another one told the board, “Our quality of life was unnecessarily compromised.”

One neighbor claimed that the “Hustlin’” lyricist doesn’t have enough space for the type of event he wants to hold. A few individuals even spoke out about Ross’ car and bike show last year, which heavily impacted massive traffic jams in their subdivision.

“We feel locked out,” a homeowner said. “It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision.”

Some of Ross’ neighbors are planning to go on vacation so they don’t have to deal with the potential chaos taking place on June 3. They believe the roads are not able to handle or accommodate all of the event’s attendees.

“We urge that this application, if it has been made, be denied,” Carlon Morse pleaded to the board.

Though his neighbors are attempting to ax his car show, it doesn’t seem like Rozay is too worried about their actions. In his Instagram Story, Ross responded to the backlash from his neighbors, claiming that he “wouldn’t feel right” if this venture came easy to him.

“Let me tell you this,” he said to his camera, “I wouldn’t even feel right if they wasn’t boycotting Boss because I never got nothing easy. It was never handed to me. I would be confused if they just let me get the money.”

He continued, “When everybody else just met big rich producers and got record deals and got rich, Ricky Rozay had to do it a whole nother way. So, I would be confused if they wasn’t boycotting Da Boss.”

Ross also tagged his car show’s Instagram page, @rickrosscarshow, on his video.

Fans on Twitter had a lot to say about Ross’ latest fiasco, but many are shocked about the event potentially being canceled.

“It’s crazy that it’s all black ppl that’s trying to stop Rick Ross from having the car show“

“We going to Rick Ross Carshow and they trying to get it cancelled Lord Pls !!!!”

“The community is petitioning to stop Rick Ross from having his car show lmao“

But this is not the first time neighbors found themselves unhappy with Ross’ doings. In early March, “The Biggest Boss” faced scrutiny from those in his community after animals from his massive estate roamed into their yard.

The 47-year-old added his two buffaloes to his property called “The Promise Land.” In addition to them, Ross also has four horses and an Angus bull.

As previously reported, a woman who lives behind the 47-year-old’s compound told TMZ that two buffaloes wandered into her yard twice in the same week. Her worrisome attitude about the animals is due to her young children frequently playing in the yard, where she found the 2,000-pound bison.

Rick Ross's neighbors are complaining about his cows and Buffalo's straying into their yards 😳…one of Rick's neighbors actually took video of the animals roaming in their yard…take a look 🧐 #tmz #rickross pic.twitter.com/QUHB8HsjrR — bwill (@skyballer77) March 19, 2023

The neighbor claimed to have gone to Ross’ mansion to confront him, but the interactions quickly turned into a verbal dispute with a member of the rapper’s team.

The woman also attempted to contact the police but was told that the dispute was a civil matter, thus needed to be settled between them.