‘I’m Still Pissed’: Lil Wayne Faces Backlash for Abruptly Ending His Last Tour Stop Due to the Crowd’s Poor Response

Lil Wayne fans are displeased by the rapper’s recent actions during the final stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour.



The Young Money record label founder took center stage at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13. Fans were left in shock after he reportedly arrived late and canceled the show due to the crowd’s low energy and lack of interest in his Young Money artists.

Lil Wayne faces backlash for ending tour due to low-energy crowd. (Pictured: @liltunechi/Instagram.)

The incident seemingly took place after Wayne took a break following his 30-minute performance, according to concertgoers online. During the slight intermission, a few of his Young Money artists, Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas, performed a few of their songs.

Before Cubas had a chance to finish his performance, the 40-year-old returned to address the crowd and end his show entirely.

“We appreciate it, but we ain’t bout to be bending over backwards for these folks. We worked too hard for this s–t,” the “Lollipop” rapper can be heard telling Cubas on stage in a video uploaded on @herlindacarter_ on Twitter.



He continued, “We work way too hard. This my mother f——g artist Allan. That was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money; we appreciate y’all time.”



The Grammy Award winner then placed his microphone on the ground and made a hand gesture before walking off.

Per HotNewHipHop, Wayne’s team canceled the show’s scheduled live stream ahead of his abrupt outburst. The crowd was apparently not happy with his decision, as several fans vocalized their disapproval of his exit online.

“went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh #lilwayne.”

“I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist. #wiltern #lilwayne.”



“Not i dropped a ton of money to see #lilwayne and was hyped jammin his songs with tons of others, then he quit in the middle of show bc we didn’t care bout his other artist…. Like dude, they makin they money and getting seen.. WE ARE HERE TO SWAG N SURF. I’m still pissed.”

Wayne seemed to be in good spirits prior to ending his show. In other videos, he can be seen boasting about his rap skills as he told the crowd, “I don’t give a f—k what you think you looking at but you are looking at the best rapper alive.”

Wayne announced his highly anticipated tour just as January came to a close. In late March, he dropped his latest career-spanning album, “I Am Music.” Fans were also upset he canceled his Atlanta show in April with less than 24 hours’ notice.

The “How to Love” lyricist has yet to respond to the backlash.