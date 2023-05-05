‘I Wanna Be Rich Enough for This’: Lil Wayne Continues His No Fast Food Diet After His Personal Chef Cooks His Food on Tour, Fans React

Lil Wayne recently shared a video on social media to remind his fans that he does not eat fast food and encouraged them to eat well.

The “Love Me” artist hasn’t eaten fast food since he was a teenager, partly thanks to some good advice from his mother, Jacida Carter, who recommended the rapper get a personal chef on the road.

Lil Wayne attends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia “Verzuz” at Hollywood Palladium on December 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the video circulating on social media, Wayne explained that it was time to pull over his tour bus so his chef could cook. Wayne and his entourage can be seen in what appears to be a parking lot as he recorded bags full of food being removed from a van.

“We had pulled over to eat. You know I don’t eat fast food so we pulled over to cook,” he said. “You know I don’t eat fast food, oh no no no no. You know we don’t eat fast food so we pulled over to cook and s—t….”

He added, “We pulls over and we cook. Eat healthy young men, young women.”

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times, and a copy was shared by Daily Loud on Twitter, where fans shared their reactions/

One fan replied, “I love that I wanna be rich enough for this.” Another fan posted a picture of a Popyeyes worker resting on a bench and joked, “Chef after Every stop.”

Chef after every stop 😫 pic.twitter.com/Gzz6sAizjM — IV Film TV & Comedy® (@ivfilmtv) May 2, 2023

One Twitter user replied, “That’s the way to do it. I sometimes go to a grocery store and pick up a rotisserie chicken when I’m on the road. A little messy but you feel good afterward.”

Another fan joked, “I’m confused… it doesn’t look like fast food was what needed to be left off the menu but God Bless.”

“90% lean / 10% shrimp pasta,” echoed another.

The hip-hop artist credited his mother for teaching him the benefits of healthy eating when he was young during an interview with Apple Music in February.

“When I was 19 I moved to Miami and my Mom is a chef,” he said. “The one thing she really wanted me to do was she wanted me to get a personal chef… So, from the age of 19 til now, I’ve always had a personal chef.”

Wayne went on to add that he hasn’t eaten any fast food in years and does not work out in a gym.

“I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like. I haven’t eaten any fast food in forever, and so I always tell people — like, they always be like ‘what’s your workout? What’s your workout, like what you do when you get in the gym?’” he said. “I be like ‘the only gyms I know is Jim Jones, like, I can’t lift a weight, bro.’”

Wayne is currently on his “Welcome To Tha Da Carter Tour,” presented by Live Nation and Young Money. The tour kicked off in April, and his next stop is in Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex on May 6.