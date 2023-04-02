‘This Man Got It’: Lil Wayne Fans Call ‘Cap’ After the Young Money CEO Disputes Online Claims That He’s Worth Nearly $200M

Lil Wayne disputed reports that he’s as rich and wealthy as everyone believe he is.

A resurfaced video of Wayne disputing his net worth claim has grabbed fans’ attention once again after making its rounds on the internet.

Lil Wayne. (Photo: @liltunechi/Instagram)

The “Lollipop” rapper was a former guest on “The Nine Club with Chris Roberts” in 2016, where he was asked how it felt to be worth almost $200 million, But to Roberts’ surprise, Wayne revealed he wasn’t even worth half of that.

“I’m gonna let everybody know now so when you go check,” Wayne said, “I don’t have a cent close to that s–t. Yeah, I don’t have that, but I guess they be meaning that’s what I’m worth.”



Wayne continued to jokingly admit that he threatened to fire his agent on a consistent basis after Google informed him how much he should be making.

“I be always calling my agent like, ‘I’m telling you bro, I’mma fire the s–t out you because I don’t need you. Google let me know. You know what I mean,” he continued, “Imma zillion dollar n—a.”

Though he may not be worth what the internet says he is, the five-time Grammy winner noted that he used the false information as “motivation” to soon reach that amount.

Wayne’s actual net worth is listed at $170 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Networth.com.

The video was recently re-posted on @Culturemillennials Instagram page, where several fans couldn’t seem to wrap their minds around the “Young Money Entertainment” CEO not being apart of the multi-millionaire club.

“Wayne cap he got that for sure Tryna avoid payin them taxes nun wrong with that.”



“Y’all think a N—a who gave us nicki & drake.. And arguably top 2 greatest rappers still living who n—-s still bump to this day ain’t worth more then 150mil then y’all ain’t reading his sarcasm.”

“He just got paid $100 million for his publishing catalogue this man got it but them taxes WILL be avoided.”

Lil Wayne says his net worth on Google ain’t correct 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/1ii3oCpQ1f — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 27, 2023

“Young Money Entertainment” was founded in 2005 by Wayne and his lifelong friend, Mack Maine — who is currently president of the record label.

The popular label was an imprint of Cash Money Records, which is run by rappers Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams.

In addition to Nicki Minaj and Drake, “Young Money Entertainment” has also given a large platform to rappers such as Tyga, Lil Twist, and Cory Gunz.

Four years ago, a few members of “YME” united for Minaj’s hit song “Good Form.” In her music video, viewers can see the artists, minus Drake, together in a slow-motion pan as Minaj rapped her final verse with Wayne.

The “Go DJ” rapper made headlines in 2020 after reports he sold his music catalog to Universal Music Group for $100 million. At the time, he was also being sued by his former manager Ronald Sweeney for the tune of $20 million.

A few of Drake and Nicki Minaj’s highest selling albums were also sold in that deal including “Nothing Was The Same” and “Pink Friday.”