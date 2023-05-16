‘It’s Just Different’: Garcelle Beauvais Throws ‘Shade’ at Lisa Rinna In New Interview, Says the New Season of ‘RHOBH’ Is ‘Fresher’ Without Her

Garcelle Beauvais and the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are doing just fine without Lisa Rinna.

Rinna, 59, announced her departure from the franchise after eight seasons in January. Her sometimes volatile presence in the series has been immortalized on social media, where “RHOBH” fans remember her as a villain whose fallouts with cast members like Beauvais, 56, made her unlikable to many.

Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna (Photo: Garcelle/Instagram; @Lisarinna/Instagram.)

Rinna also faced scrutiny during her “Housewives: tenure when viewers accused her of being racist after she made disparaging comments about Black content creator Diana Jenkins, who briefly appeared on the show.

Filming for season 13 has been in production since February. Without the “Melrose Place” alum onboard, Beauvais said fans can expect the show to have a new, revamped air about it.

“You know what’s interesting? She definitely had an impact on the show, and I never want to take that away from her, but it’s different,” the actress told People about the impact of Rinna’s absence. “It’s fresher.”

“It’s a little… not as… I don’t want to pin that on her, but it’s definitely fresher,” she continued. One noticeable difference is that the women are less divided and more open to each other. “The friendships, we’re figuring it out,” said “The Jamie Foxx Show” actress.

It's Garcelle's perplexed expression & peering around when asked about Lisa Rinna! 😄 I'm here for the shaddde. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yKaNmhNUZu — Mr. Mention It All 😄📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) March 30, 2023

Rinna may no longer hold a diamond, but that has not stopped her from popping up elsewhere. Last month, she made an appearance on “Vanderpump Rules.” Fans had plenty to say about the two women.

“Love the Lisa Rinna shade From Gracelle and Lisa Vanderpump I need Lisa back on Beverly Hills! Her, Garcelle, and Sutton would RUN that show! I know it will never happen…,” tweeted one viewer.

Another commented, “Lisa Rinna admitted to being fame hungry on rhobh (the show she got fired from) so how are you coming for Garcelle with characteristics we all know Lisa to possess? lmao the insanity.”

In a separate interview about season 13 with Page Six, the Haitian beauty said, “There’s, of course, drama because there’s always going to be, but it’s just different.” She said that the return of her friend, actress Denise Richardson, has been a welcome change.

“I think it’s great,” Beauvais told the outlet. “We had a really great dinner the other night, and she put her stamp on things.” Richards appeared in seasons 9 and 10, where she went to blows with Rinna.

Like other women on the Bravo series, Beauvais once shared a friendship with the Rinna Beauty founder. After the television personality’s departure, the soap opera actress implied that “RHOBH” may suffer without her.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview Magazine in January. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee, and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work.”

Beauvais hit back at the snide remark when she appeared on the “Sherri” show. “B–ch I’ve been showing up,” she said. “I’ve been showing up, you know; that’s why me and Sutton are considered the favorites.”

Fans can expect to tune in to the new season either late 2023 or early next year.