‘B– I’ve Been Showing Up’: Garcelle Beauvais Claps Back at Former ‘RHOBH’ Castmate Lisa Rinna for Saying She Needed to ‘Show Up and Work’

Garcelle Beauvais is “so good” now that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast no longer includes Lisa Rinna.

“I’m good. I’m good,” Beauvais told Sherri Shepherd on her “Sherri” talk show on Feb. 28. “You know what, listen, I’m gonna give her credit. She definitely came on the show and made her mark. But now it’s time for new.”

Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna (Photos: Garcelle/Instagram and Lisarinna/Instagram.)

The two women found themselves in a bit of a mudslinging match on the show as well as online in recent seasons of the series that launched in 2010. Rinna joined the ensemble in 2014, whereas the “Jamie Foxx Show” actress joined in 2020, but their rollercoaster friendship began years before they entered the reality TV realm.

In January, the “Days of Our Lives” alum announced her departure from the franchise after eight seasons. On her way out, she made a snide remark about Beauvais and fellow castmate Sutton Stracke.

“I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time because they’re going to have to show up and work,” Rinna told Interview Magazine. “I did a lot of work. Because I’m a worker bee and I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work.”

Beauvais told Shepherd she had a simple response to her former co-star’s remark: “B–ch I’ve been showing up.” She continued, “I’ve been showing up, you know, that’s why me and Sutton are considered the favorites.”

I know Lisa Rinna is not saying Garcelle is not a friend who has your back after all the friendships she’s torpedoed on this show 🥴 it’s the audacity for me. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6Jd6zIit13 — Salva (@SalvaCambranes) August 11, 2021

This is not the first time Rinna has ruffled feathers with her commentary involving Beauvais. Last year, Rinna caught flak when she said, “We fight on our show. If we fight with Garcelle, we are all of a sudden called a racist. That’s bulls–t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of you hoes.”

Unsurprisingly so, she was pummeled online with comments that called her out for being tone deaf as it pertains to matters of race. Season 13 is of the popular reality show is currently filming.