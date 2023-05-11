‘Get the Family Back Together’: Fans Do a Double Take After Phaedra Parks Shares Photo of Herself with Ex Apollo Nida and Their Sons

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida showed fans what co-parenting looks like after coming together for their son’s birthday bash.

The former couple’s youngest child, Dylan Nida, aka “Mr. President,” turned 10 years old on Monday, May 8.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida celebrate son Dylan’s 10th birthday together. @phaedraparks/Instagram

“Today my #President was born,” Parks rejoiced on Instagram. “#happybirthday #Dylan #MrPresident #10 #BoyMom”



Dylan is just one of two children “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and Nida share together. They also have a 13-year-old son, Ayden Nida, who was born in 2010.

The foursome came together for a photo op at Dylan’s celebration, which can be seen in a carousel of images Parks shared on Instagram. Everyone can be seen smiling while standing near a table with the tween’s cookie cake.

Her upload has since received over 103,000 likes with over 2,400 comments from fans who wished Dylan a happy birthday, while also suggesting that the divorcees get back together.

“Ok get the family back together, I’m here for the last picture”



“Happy birthday! I love seeing Apollo there for the party.”



“Beautiful, love this! Adulting 101! FOE!!”

“That last pic warmed my heart amazing Phaedra!!”

The reality stars wed in 2009 and remained married for several years, even through Nida’s incarceration. In 2014, the former reality star was sentenced to eight years in prison for mail and wire fraud. Parks filed for divorce in October of that same year; however, it wasn’t finalized until 2017. Nida returned home two years later and even made an appearance on season 14 of “RHOA” in 2022.

In an interview with “Watch What Happens Live” from 2022, Parks discussed her healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband.

“Apollo and I obviously have these wonderful two young men,” the “Southern belle” said. “And so we get along very well, I just spoke to him 10, 15 minutes ago… We have a good relationship, we co-parent very well.”

Back in August 2022, fans saw Parks and Nida together as they celebrated Dylan’s first day of fourth grade. Their collage of photos prompted fans to encourage the former flames to reignite their spark, but from the looks of it, both Parks and Nida are in separate happy relationships.

Awww Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida’s lil one is already off to the 4th grade!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eue5ChUi5O — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 1, 2022

Earlier this year, Apollo revealed that he married his longtime girlfriend and real estate investor, Sherien Almufti, on Oct. 14, 2022.

While their secret wedding did not include Parks or the boys, it appears as if everyone was well aware of their holy matrimony. Fans can watch the couple on the newest season of MTV’s “Couple Retreat.”

As for Parks, the lawyer has found herself in a relationship with a mystery man who happens to be a doctor. Though information surrounding their romance has been kept quiet, Parks revealed they have been dating for over a year and he has met her children.

It was recently confirmed that Parks will be a cast member of “Married to Medicine” for the Bravo show’s tenth season. After the news dropped, a few fans theorized that her doctor beau became her connection to the show.