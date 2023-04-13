‘Lil Tutuola Got the Mooooves!!!’: Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Teaches Mom Coco Her Impressive Dance Movies In New Video

Tracy “Ice-T” Marrow’s wife, Coco Austin, and 7-year-old daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, recently showed fans their impressive hip-hop skills.

The mother and daughter duo hopped on a new TikTok trend that required fast-paced dance skills, and both ladies were able to keep up.

Coco Austin and Chanel Marrow show off their hip-hop skills (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

Austin uploaded a TikTok video on her Instagram page that showed her and Chanel popping their rumps and shaking their shoulders to a remixed version of “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed Peas.

Though the 44-year-old perfectly hit every mark, she revealed that her daughter had to teach her the moves.

“Chanel always makes me do these weird dances,” she wrote. “I just go with it. I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol. #mommydaughter #dynamicduo #trending #follow”

Their adorable dance video received over 460,000 plays, with more than 32,000 likes, and was reposted by The Shade Room’s Instagram page.

Several fans found amusement in the video, noting how nice it is to see parents actually spend time with their children.

“I liked it. I like these kinds of parents. Some of y’all wont even hold a conversation with you kids”



“I see a mom bonding and interacting with her daughter. Also she seems like the only celebrity kid growing at the correct rate lol”



A few other fans complimented Chanel’s dancing skills. One fan wrote, “I liked this it was the daughter supporting the butt smack for me she had the angles correct !! Lmfao”



“Lil Tutuola got the mooooves!!!”

Odafin TuTuola is the name of the character Ice-T plays in the crime drama series, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Austin and her daughter regularly upload comical videos of their fun interactions on different social media sites.

One of their most viewed videos is a post on TikTok that showed them doing different poses whenever the beat dropped. In the final seconds, Austin can be seen pushing all of her hair onto her daughter’s head as they smiled into the camera and mouthed, “You like this one?”

“People ask why is Chanel in so many videos of mine! Because we’re like 2 peas and a pod! We’re always together,” the TV personality wrote.

Last November, Austin was brought to tears after her hubby of 20 years surprised her on the “Tamron Hall” show to praise her parenting.

This heartwarming message came a few months after Austin faced backlash for giving Chanel a bath in the kitchen sink. Although the girl mom claimed it was easier to do in a shorter time frame, fans criticized her skills as a mother.

Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!People,you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me! https://t.co/OBzvbNnZDJ — Coco (@cocosworld) September 25, 2022

However, in the interview with Hall, Austin revealed all of the sacrifices she’s made as a mom.

“I’ve dedicated the last six years. Putting everything aside,” she shared, “my career, everything, just for her.”

Austin gave birth to her and Ice-T’s only child together in November 2015.