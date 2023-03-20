‘Probably Just Came Over to Borrow Some Sugar’: Rick Ross’ Promise Land Buffalos and Cows Roam the Neighborhood After Escaping, Fans Are Thrown By His Advice to Passersby

“The Biggest Boss” Rick Ross apparently has angered his neighbors after animals from his massive estate wandered into their yard.

Last year, the music mogul was gifted two buffaloes who live on the rapper’s compound in Fayetteville, Georgia. He also owns a bull and four horses that roam free on his 235 acres of land.

Rick Ross and one of his pet animals (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

A woman who lives behind Ross’ property told TMZ that two of his animals wound up on her property twice within the last week, noting that she fears for her children’s safety. Her young children often play in her yard, where she found two 2,000-pound buffaloes wandering.

Neighbors captured snapshots of the buffaloes roaming the neighbor’s front yard on the grass and near the driveway.

The woman allegedly went to Ross’ home to confront him about his pets, which resulted in a verbal lashing with one of Ross’ team members.

When she tried to contact the police, she was informed it was a civil matter; therefore, they did not take a report of the incident. The woman now plans to file a neighbor dispute with the city of Fayetteville to protect and prevent a potentially dangerous matter involving her children.

After seeing the reports of his animals in other people’s yards, Ross responded in a video shared on his Instagram story Sunday, March 19.

“For everybody that’s wanting a statement and a response for my bulls, my cows, couple buffaloes that got away in the community. This is my response,” he stated. “I always return stray animals.”

The “Hustlin’” artist advised people to keep a collar on his animals even though he doesn’t “’cause you know it’s mine.”

“So when you see my buffalo, give it a carrot, give it an apple. They so kind, they so peaceful,” he said.

Ross then informed fans that all his animals had been safely returned to his property, which he calls “The Promised Land.” He said he was “on one side” of the house when his animals “eased through a little cut.”

Fans were shocked to see videos of live cattle running across neighbor’s yards and even more shocked at Ross’ counter-response.

Some were in tears that he suggested people give his massive animals snacks, and others said they couldn’t take him seriously because of the music playing in the background of his video.

“Ross got a real life Jumanji.”

“I ain’t trying to laugh but I can hear Track 1 intro playing in the background of Dr Dre’s Tha Chronic album.”

“Those some black cattle so they probably just came over to borrow some sugar.”

“Bro, be a better neighbor man control your animals sheesh.”

“Give them a carrot? Man I’m running.”

Ross bought the property in 2014 from Evander Holyfield for $5.8 million. It boasts 45,000 square feet and served as the backdrop for palace scenes of the 2021 film “Coming 2 America,” in which Ross landed a cameo appearance.

The 48-year-old began making space on his massive estate in February 2022, when he cut down trees himself instead of paying a team $10,000 to do it for him.

Earlier that month, he revealed that he purchased an Angus bull, ranging in price from $5,000 to $8,000. In May, he showed off his exotic “pet cats” in a video with their handler in Senegal, Africa.

Hopefully, Ross can keep his animals under control and on his property to prevent this matter from being handled in court.