‘Who Gon’ Check Me Boo’: Shereé Whitfield Reignites Her Beef with Kandi Burruss After Exchanging Words Over Her ‘Community’ Boyfriend Martell Holt, Burruss Responds 

The season-15 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” seemingly has reignited the beef between Shereé Whitfield and Kandi Burruss.

In the May 7 episode, the ladies discuss the status of their dating life, marriages and the relationships the women share with one another. But Whitfield’s new man and Burruss’ off-camera spoofs from last year seem to be the biggest topics of discussion this season.

Sheree Whitfield and Kandi Burruss on "RHOA."

After months of speculation and gossip, Whitfield and her new man, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt, made their grand introduction at a birthday party for Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband, Aaron Ross. It was a “Harlem Nights”-themed event, but the ladies brought all the drama themselves.

Throughout the show and in her confessionals, Whitfield spoke highly of her new man, who she says has “never shown her anything but respect.” Some view him as an upgrade compared to her ex bae, Tyrone Gilliams, whom she was dating last season while he was spending time behind bars.

However, a few of her castmates, such as Kenya Moore and Burruss, are convinced Holt has been seeing other women.

“Last year, Shereé was with mister community service. This year, she’s with community property,” said Burruss in her confession.

After watching the clip, Whitfield responded on Twitter using her infamous catchphrase. She tweeted, “Community service….community property…you should know former community puss #RHOA #WhoGonCheckMeBoo.”

Hours later, Burruss responded, saying, You sure be going hard for somebody who’s been giving hard [eggplant emoji] to everybody… But go off sis! #RHOA.”

Their exchange stopped there, but there were other moments of tension that took place throughout the season-15 premiere. The episode opened with Burruss and Moore, whom Whitfield affectionately refers to as a friend, discussing how they knew of Holt.

Whitfield’s love life was continuously brought up at the birthday party, where new cast member Monyetta Shaw asked her if her relationship with Holt was just “fun” or serious. Moments later, Moore revealed to her friend that Holt slid in her DMs, but Whitfield, of course, wanted receipts that Moore claims she could no longer produce.

Burruss said that she heard he was dating a few women, while Moore revealed that Holt attempted to contact her via DMs.

“Does a “friend” hold information about a person you are dating then brings it up months later on national tv? Let me know,” Whitfield asked #RHOA fans on Twitter.

She then retweeted a fan who replied, “Nope. Not a friend at all.”

Fans reacted to the back and forth on Instagram after The Shade Room shared a screenshot of their tweets.

One person said, “Iont like how kandi speaks on everybody man & situationships but if somebody speak on Todd the gingerbread man she be ready to do the ugly cry.”

A second individual said, “I mean given his background… I hope Sheree didn’t think she was the only one….”

A third individual who put more things into perspective wrote, “Everyone talking about kandi but be forgetting the fact that sheree and Marlo spent an ENTIRE season talking down on kandi 24/7”

A few took the time to point out Burruss’ singing ability and accomplishments in the music industry.

“And it’s a lot of y’all in these comments coming for kandi but I bet you still sing and listen to a Xscape song or a “written by kandi burruss” song.”

“Also kandi definitely CAN sing she is a low alto (Toni, Janet, Tboz, etc),” they continued, noting several artists the singer-songwriter has worked for.

Last year during season 14, Marlo Hampton made a number of ill remarks about Burruss that Whitfield seemingly agreed with after calling out the Xscape singer for sharing rumored details of her relationship with Tyrone with others. In episode five, the ladies and their men had dinner, where Whitfield shared that she wished Burruss had handled the situation differently and come directly to her. Whitfield accepted Burruss’ “somewhat sincere” apology, though it seemed to be taken with a grain of salt.

In return, Burruss released several spoof videos where she recreated several scenes from “RHOA” while imitating her castmates. Many still have mixed feelings about her relationships with Tyrone and her new relationship with Holt.

Some have called him an opportunist, including Moore, who ended up having a huge argument with Holt at the “Harlem Nights”-themed party in front of all the guests. Whitfield played referee as the two attempted to get in each other’s faces, but were pulled apart.

Holt has a history of cheating on his ex-wife for years and welcoming a child with another woman during their marriage. But fans seemed to be concerned with Whitfield’s decision-making in the men’s department.

Find out what happens next on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.