‘Forced’: Video of Shereé Whitfield Showing Up for Boo Martell Holt Backfires as Fans Question the Spark Between the Two

Shereé Whitfield stepped out in support of her man Martell Holt for his Upscale magazine cover. The two were recorded on Friday, Feb. 3 as they posed on Upscale’s red carpet.

Holt wore an all-black ensemble perfectly paired with a white tuxedo that only had one button clasped.

(L-R): Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield (Pictured: @fashionbombdaily/Instagram)

Whitfield accompanied her man in all-black as well with a pair of yellow heels and a yellow handbag, both Balenciaga.

@Michelle_deshields uploaded a video of Holt and Whitfield cozying up next to each other as Teyana Taylor’s “Made It” played in the background.

“Great night celebrating the @upscalemagazine cover unveil featuring @martellholt of Love & Marriage Huntsville with the beautiful @shereewhitfield of Housewives of Atlanta. [red heart]”

The account name for fashion website @Fashionbombdaily re-posted the video to its site where fans’ attention went straight toward Whitfield’s bangin’ body.

“Sheree’s body gon’ body everytime [fire emoji]”



“Sheree body is top tier”



Despite Whitfield’s attendance, fans noted feeling like there was a certain spark missing between the two.

“Forced”



“They’re definitely not giving, nor are they dressed like a couple”



“She’s the queen of casual and he be suited and booted. This is not work off that alone [laughing emoji] They’re good to look at though”



The She by Sheree founder’s relationship with Holt was put into question after fans expressed concerns for Holt’s sincerity.

Holt’s personality on the OWN reality series “Love & Marriage Huntsville” portrayed him as an adulterous villain who had a years-long affair, that resulted in the birth of a child, with mistress Arionne Curry.

His infidelity led his then-wife, Melody Holt, to file for divorce after four children together and 14 years of marriage.

In the recent reunion episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” back in January, producer Carlos King emotionally expressed his belief as to why Holt appears to be so angry, suggesting it’s because he’s still in love with Melody.

“You’re so afraid of showing people that I made a mistake,” King shared, “I think you’re still in love with Melody, and I think it’s okay to say that. When you say I miss that, that is your family, and at the end of the day this woman is your family.”

Speechless at the host’s statement, the 41-year-old admitted to regrets of cheating on Melody Holt, acknowledging the part he played in the demise of his marriage.

“I regret umm a lot of the things that umm I put us through. You know because I feel that at one point we did have the perfect marriage,” Holt confessed.