‘Who Dis Woman?’: Fans Say Phaedra Parks Looks ‘Almost Unrecognizable’ In New Vacation Photos

Phaedra Parks’ latest photos have fans questioning what happened to the real Southern belle.

The mother of two appears to be enjoying a much-needed vacation out in Lisbon, Portugal, and she gave fans a sneak peek at her excursions on Instagram.

In several photos, Parks can be seen looking like royalty as she rocks a lavender bodysuit while a long purple fur coat shielded her shoulders.

Phaedra Parks’ new photos have fans asking her what she did to her face (Pictured: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum decided to rock a blond wig with dark roots, which blended perfectly with her full face of makeup.

“Always on point with @thepointsguy @briankelly #BK40,” she wrote before shouting out her photographer, Leslie Kenney.

Parks’ post received over 24,000 likes, with over 480 comments from fans who were taken aback by her beauty.

“Now THIS your on point with”



“Looking so beautiful and blessed”



While several commenters positively recognized Parks’ gorgeous look, a few critics focused their aim on her face, suggesting that she doesn’t look like normal herself anymore.

“You’re starting to not look like you. Love you but love your original look more”

“Stop messing with your face! This must be some type of addiction because once they change one thing on their face they can’t stop”



“Who dis woman? Lol”

“Phaedra you almost unrecognizable when the old clips run !! Wow”



Despite fans’ insinuations about the lawyer undergoing plastic surgery on her face, there were some pleased comments about her joining the cast of “Married to Medicine.”

“Your going be the best dress on Married to Medicine,” wrote one person, while another asked, “Is this a cast trip 4 m2m?”

Last month, reports confirmed that Parks was joining the cast of “Married to Medicine” after two months of hearsay. In a Twitter photo shared by one of the show’s original cast members, Dr. Heavelny Kimes, Parks looks rather comfortable posing with the dentist and Dr. Jacqueline Walters, who also stars on the Bravo show.

While it’s unclear exactly who Parks is linked to, the 49-year-old has previously revealed that she is dating a mystery boo who happens to be a doctor.

At the 2022 BravoCon, she played it coy while spilling some tea with the audience about her man. At the time, she said she and her undisclosed beau have been together for “almost a year.” She also revealed that he has met her two sons; 12-year-old Aiden and 9-year-old Dylan Nida.

Parks shares her two children with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, who recently revealed that he remarried back in October 2022.

“Married to Medicine” is expected to return with season 10 later this year.