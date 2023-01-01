‘She Look Like She Said Let Me Throw This Wig on and Smile for This BS!’: Phaedra Parks’ Hair Almost Derails Her Family Photo

Blond tresses have become part of Phaedra Parks’ signature look. In most cases, fans swoon over the star’s bold fashion and beauty choices, but a recent holiday photo proved that sometimes even she does not hit the style mark.

Parks and her two sons, Ayden and Dylan, were all smiles as they donned holiday pajamas — Parks in a red and black buffalo plaid pant set and her sons in white and black buffalo plaid pant sets — and posed in front of the fireplace for a family holiday photo. Parks’ megawatt smile and the charming expressions on Ayden and Dylan’s faces were all the rave amongst fans, who flooded the post with comments.

Ayden, Phaedra Parks, Dylan. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

“Phaedra Is Beautiful and her boys are too Handsome,” wrote one fan. “They’re so biiiig and handsome!” and “They’ve gotten so big beautiful family,” read other comments.

Some even debated which parent each of the boys most resembled.

“One look like mom one look like dad,” read a comment. Another person stated, “The oldest has his dad’s face and the youngest looks like your mom!”

The Atlanta legal professional shares the two boys, who are nicknamed Mr. President and Prince, respectively, with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. The former couple was introduced to the public on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Their irretrievably broken union also came to an end before Parks finally exited the series after season 9.

While the former peach holder and her family were the subject of numerous compliments, there were a couple of fans who were unable to get past something being “off” about her hair.

“I love Phaedra with the black hair. Blonde make her look older. Still pretty tho’,” read one comment. A second comment read, “She look like she said let me throw this wig on and smile for this bs!”