‘It’s Called Lawyer After Dark’: Phaedra Parks’ Risqué Photoshoot Leaves Fans Shook and Bringing Up Her Classy Days on ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks showed fans a different side of the Southern belle lawyer we all know in her recent Valentine’s Day photo shoot.

The mother of two uploaded a series of pictures onto her Instagram for all of her 2.9 million followers to see.

In the first montage of visuals, Parks is seen with blue hair, a skin-tight blue dress, and a white fur stole wrap as she sat and then later stood in exotic stripper heels in front of a blue set with large van-shaped objects in her backdrop.

Phaedra Parks Valentine’s Day photo shoot. (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram.)

In one of Parks’ three photos, she was seen holding a piece of candy between her lips that read, “wrong lips.”

“Don’t be #blue I already fell for you,” Parks wrote as her caption. Her post received over 110,000 likes and over 1,900 comments.

Parks’ second upload showed two photos of her standing with a plain blue background that popped out her stunning look. These photos maintained over 91,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.

“Still giving you the blues [blue heart],” she wrote as her second caption.

Most of the comments under the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s photos revolved around fans being stunned by her choice of clothing.

“Is this the same prayer cloth wearing Phaedra”

“Not the Southern Belle”



“What happened to the Southern Belle act?”



“It’s called ‘lawyer after dark’ now check that lol”



The social media outlet The Shade Room uploaded her photos onto their page, where a few fans compared Parks’ look to the Starz Network drama series “P-Valley.”

“P-Valley Phaedra”



“Okay Ms. Summer Breeze!!! It’s giving welcome to the PYNK”



“Pynk” is the name of “P-Valley’s” strip club located in Mississippi, where the main characters dance.

This isn’t the first time Parks stunned fans with her racy ensembles. In October, the 49-year-old celebrated her birthday wearing nothing but nipple patches underneath a cut-out lace-up shirt and leather pants.

Many fans expressed shock at her outfit choice considering that she presented herself as a classy peach during her time on “RHOA.”

@PhaedraParks look so good! She definitely gave us some looks! I want this Phaedra back #RHOA pic.twitter.com/x1Eqt74bqM — Morticia Addams 🌹 (@smoove_cee) February 10, 2023

Despite Parks’ mixed reviews of her recent clothes, fans are of one accord about one thing: her return to the Bravo network.

It was revealed in January 2023 that she was making her reality TV comeback on the 10th season of “Married to Medicine.” According to Theybf.com, everyone’s favorite lawyer has a new doctor beau, who might be her connection in joining the cast.

During her 2022 Bravocon interview, the actress and mortician revealed that she was dating someone her sons love.

While it’s unclear who this new boyfriend is, Parks has previously been linked to “The Haves and the Have Nots” actor Medina Islam in 2019, and was married to Apollo Nida from 2014 until 2017 before he went to prison on wire and bank fraud charges.