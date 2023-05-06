‘Thanks for My Toxic Origin Story!’: Nick Cannon Seemingly Blames His Exes for Turning Him Into Villian

Nick Cannon shared a message on Twitter to all of his exes thanking them for turning him into a villain. The “Celebrity Prank Wars” host has fathered 12 children with multiple women, and it’s unclear which exes he was referring to.

Cannon shares 12-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares a 6-year-old child with model Brittany Bell along with a 7-month-old and a 2-year-old. He also has a 10-month-old child with model Bre Tiesi and an 8-month-old child with LaNisha Cole. The busy dad also shares three children with Abby De La Rosa and had two children with Alyssa Scott. They share a 5-month-old daughter but their son Zen died tragically from a brain tumor when he was 5 months old in 2021.

Nick Cannon attends “Thoughts Of A Colored Man” opening night at Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Many of the women were pregnant at the same time, and Cannon’s multiple expectant mothers received heavy media attention. The “Gigalo” singer posted the message to “all his ex’s” on Twitter on May 4.

“To all my ex’s Thanks for my toxic Origin story,” he wrote. “Gladly turning into the Villain all y’all want me to be!!”

While it’s not clear what prompted “The Masked Singer” host to share the message or which exes he was addressing specifically, fans quickly responded to the post and shared their opinions.

“Ummmm you have no time to be a villain Father Abraham,” noted one user.

Another user replied with several crying-laughing emojis before writing, “Who has Nick’s phone?! This ain’t normal Nick Cannon!!!! I love it!!!!”

A third Twitter user joked, “They can’t all be wrong bruh.”

One fan replied with a gif of Cannon looking devilish with the caption, “Y’all done messed around pushed Nicholas into Darth mode.”

One fan noted that Cannon didn’t make his children by himself. “The women clearly knew who you are and the amount of baggage you came with and still decided to lay with you.” they wrote. “Takes more than one person to make a baby.”

“Every decision we make in life has a consequence, be it good or bad,” added one. “Being an adult is coming to terms with the outcome of said decisions. You’re the author of your own story.”

Cannon was recently asked to name all of his children, and he infamously forgot to name his child with Cole, Onyx Ice Cole. The “America’s Got Talent” host revealed in March that he chose Onyx’s middle name and he reportedly visited all 11 of his children on Easter Sunday dressed up as a bunny rabbit. Cannon is currently filling in as the host of the game show “Beat Shazam” for his friend and fellow actor Jamie Foxx as he recovers from a medical issue.