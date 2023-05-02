‘Rihanna…Told Him to’: A$AP Rocky Issues Apology After Using a Woman’s Face to Maintain His Balance at the Met Gala

A$AP Rocky’s shortcut to the Met Gala nearly cost a fan her glasses!

Moments before the livestreamed occasion on May 1, a man in an all-black hoodie, black pants, and large shades decided to wildly jump over a barricade in order to enter the event.

After sounds of displeasure erupted from the crowd, the man took off his hoodie and revealed himself to be Rocky. The initial gasps quickly transformed into cheers as patrons pulled their phones out in an attempt to capture the abrupt moment before it was over.

A$AP Rocky (left) has responded after fan Maddy (right) tweeted about how he used her face to maintain his balance as he vaulted over a barricade at the Met Gala. (Photos: @asaprocky/Instagram) (R) Maddy (Pictured: @youareasapmadz/Instagram)

The video rapidly made rounds on social media, and fans zoomed in on the woman that Rocky chose to make his personal handrest. During the clip, the innocent bystander is seen getting her glasses tugged on by the actor’s fingers to maintain his balance.

Though her spectacles did not break, she had to pick them up after the “Fashion Killa” artist knocked them onto her chest. Once she put them back on her face, she noticed it was Rocky who did the act and began fangirling right along with the rest of the crowd.

It wasn’t long before the identity of the woman was revealed, and her name is Maddy, according to Twitter. Following the incident, she shared a photo that showed her appearing to be in complete shock as her glasses crookedly sat on her face. “ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” she tweeted.

Prior to the photo, Maddy tweeted, “ASAP ROCKY JUST USED ME TO JUMP OVER THE BARRICADE HELLO”

The moment became a viral hit within an instant and even received notice from the 34-year-old himself.

“LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he replied on May 2.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Rocky’s response was soon reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Several fans in the comments section expressed their own belief on how she should have reacted.

“she buggin I woulda been on the phone with my lawyer expeditiously f–k a tweet”



“That apology would need some zeros”

“GIRL YOU COULD’VE GOT SOME MONEY tf”

One fan even suggested that his girlfriend and child’s mother, Rihanna, forced him to address the situation, writing, “Rihanna must’ve saw the video & told him to apologize.”

Though fans shared their thoughts, it doesn’t look like any legal action will be taken at this time. In a tweet shortly after their odd interaction, the fan revealed that she has no plans to take the rapper to court.

“stop asking me if im suing asap literally how would i do that,” she wrote.

Once he hit the Met Gala carpet, Rocky can be seen wearing a white button-up shirt, a black suit, and tie, with a long plaid skirt coordinated with his bedazzled pair of jeans.

The soon-to-be father of two was accompanied by Rihanna, who showed up late to the carpet in a custom Valentino Haute Couture silk faille gown that featured a cape covered in giant flowers.

Both of their outfits paid tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld; whose name was the overall theme of the fundraising event.

Though the couple arrived fashionably late, they definitely managed to be worth the wait.