‘I Didn’t Find Any Modesty Remarks In the Comments’: Fans Celebrate Erykah Badu’s New Photos with Daughter Puma After Recent Backlash for ‘Distasteful’ Images  

Neo-soul singer Erykah Badu is gracefully covering Vogue for the magazine’s upcoming March issue.

The 51-year-old showed her true style as she was photographed in numerous places around what looked like a beach.

In a few photos, Badu was joined by her 18-year-old daughter, Puma Curry, who was dressed similarly to her mama. One black-and-white photo showed Badu holding her daughter in a front embrace as they wore an all-white ensemble.

Though Curry’s eyes were closed shut, Badu was looking down at her daughter as their natural hair blew with the wind.

Erykah Badu shares photos from her cover shoot with Vogue Magazine featuring her daughter, Puma. (@erykahbadu/Instagram.)

In another black-and-white photo, both women wore long, loose, sheer-like dresses with a white ensemble underneath. This time around, it was Curry who held her mother while the doula rested her chin into her teenager’s hand.

When asked about her daughter Vogue’s interview, Badu didn’t hesitate to gush over her seed describing her as, “a very giving person,” she continued, “I really like the lady she’s becoming.”

The “On & On” songstress uploaded their photos along with several others to her Instagram page, where fans praised Badu and Curry for looking amazing.

“Best cover they’ve had in years.”



“YASSSS [fire emojis] Go Ms BADA–!!! Hell yeah! [heart eyes].”



“I wanna know how she managed to clone herself into Puma [heart eyes].”

“During Black History month too? A win is a win!”

“THE LEGENDARY E. BDAU!!!!!WOW!!!..Listen..I have never purchased a @voguemagazine but I’m buying several copies of this.”

Earlier in January, Badu faced the brunt of backlash after Curry uploaded a photo of them together showing off their curvy assets while promoting a specific pair of pants.

Erykah Badu & her daughter Puma Curry 😅 pic.twitter.com/lBZOYRIBgy — dj macten (@DJ_MacTen214) January 23, 2023

Many believed it was inappropriate for Badu to stand beside her daughter with such a pose, and questioned her parenting.

“IMO it is distasteful and gives ‘we entice men together’ or ‘lust after us both, together’…. Etc. You automatically know the thirst will come after almost any pic because well?! Beautiful people problems,” said one fan.

The criticism grew so heavy, Curry decided to speak out against trolls who felt it was important to chastise her mother for something she decided to post.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss/ -pumacurry,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

After Curry’s post, her father, rapper The D.O.C, decided to join in on the debate, suggesting that nothing will come from the conversation.

“All this energy spent gains nothing,” he wrote in response to someone’s social media comment.

The D.O.C continued to say, “No one wins with that. We all lose. It takes a lot to communicate to a young adult sometimes but older adults should absolutely get it. Everyone has their views. G bless.”