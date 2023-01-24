‘They Wish That Was Them and Their Momma’: Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Puma, Hit Back At Fans Who Called Her Out About Cheeky Mother-Daughter Photos

Puma Sabti Curry wants to know why so many people were outraged by a photo of her and her mother, Erykah Badu. The famous singer’s oldest daughter gave fans an eyeful when she and the singer posed for the camera in curve-hugging pants that put their posterior assets front and center for all to see.

The image attracted loads of attention and commentary from social media users. Some people were more than happy to fall into the thirst trap where they swooned over the ladies’ derrières, and others expressed their disapproval.

Erykah Badu’s daughter, Puma Curry, responds to criticism about sharing a viral photo with her mom. (Photo: Pumacurry/Instagram.)

Those who were not impressed by the mother-daughter photo wrote comments such as, “Just wondering, where’s her dad,” referencing Puma’s father, The D.O.C. Another person wrote, “So yall advertising azz objectifying and exploiting yall bodies for personal gain then post for likes views and engagement for payment.”

The latter provoked 18-year-old Puma to address the issue head-on in a follow-up post on Instagram. She wrote, “I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama badu in some cute form-fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issue? Let’s discuss.”

Her supportive mother, Badu, added, “Well…” in the comments.

Erykah Badu & her daughter Puma Curry showing off their body 🍑 pic.twitter.com/ViJaLEpg8I — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) January 23, 2023

Right off the bat, at least two people were more than willing to explain why they felt sharing the jaw-dropping image may have been seen as a poor decision.

“It was a cute fun pic. BUT I think it’s because your mom has an older fan base..and when the blogs took the pic you got opinions from Badu fans (who are easily 40+) and your generation, 20 years younger. Just different generations coming from their perspective,” an individual explained.

Another suggested, “…IMO it is distasteful and gives ‘we entice men together’ or ‘lust after us both, together’…. Etc. You automatically know the thirst will come after almost any pic because well?! Beautiful people problems…”

However, those comments were far from the majority, as most fans continued to gush over the dynamic duo. To most, the major issue with the fun and flirty snap was that it may have triggered others’ insecurities. “People mad cause y’all looked good as hell! They wish that was them and their momma I just know that’s why they’re so pressed,” offered up one person in a comment.

Another who echoed that same sentiment wrote, “They mad cause they ain’t get it from their momma cause she ain’t have it to give.” One individual took a more lighthearted and comical approach and commented, “My issue was the place you tagged don’t have those for sale yet. I’m trying to get my thang thangin.”