‘Where’s The BeyHive Now’: Erykah Badu Under Attack, Reignites Beef with to Beyoncé Fans After Calling Out Jay Z and Accusing Singer of Stealing Her Style 

The buzz of swarming bees is music to the ears of Erykah Badu, and that includes the real-life insects and the fiercely loyal supporters who pledge allegiance to Beyoncé.

As far as speculative fans are concerned, the two women share Texas as their home state, but there is no semblance of kinship to be found. They have been forged as one of the most unsuspecting rivals in music in the past year, thanks largely to Badu taking a few swipes at the “Beautiful Liar” singer’s creative integrity, or perceivably lack thereof.

On more than one occasion, the Neo-Soul star has seen her comments filled with bee emojis, signifying a full-out digital attack from the BeyHive, angered by her slighting Beyoncé.

Erykah Badu faces the wrath of Beyonce’s Beehive fans after more shady remarks about the singer in a new interview. (Photos: @erykahbadu/Instagram; @beyonce/Instagram)

Months since the last sting, Badu has one question: “Where’s the Beyhive now?” The appeared on the Halloween episode of “The Breakfast Club,” where hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and guest host Lauren LaRosa did not shy away from asking the artist about being targeted by her contemporary fans.

“I ain’t seen the BeyHive in a long time. And I love bees,” she coyly responded. “They don’t know I like it. I love bees. They’re my totem…They gon’ tear me up.”

Badu angered countless hive members in 2023 when she snidely remarked that she was “everybody’s stylist” while showing side-by-side images of her and Beyoncé in similarly oversized, large-brimmed metallic hats.

The global pop star was on the Renaissance Tour at the time and regularly used the accessory as part of her collection of stage costumes, although the look dates back to when she was on the road with her Lemonade Tour in 2016.

When Badu faced backlash for the comment, she hopped on Twitter to call in backup. “To JAY Z . Say sometin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??”

When asked about the intention behind her decision to bring Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, into the fray, the Dallas native said it was all a joke. “I don’t know why people take things so serious. It’s just my sense of humor. I love Jay,” she quipped.

Badu previously told The Standard that the BeyHive never gave her an opportunity to provide context to her tweet. Instead, she was “guilty before it started.”

But murmurs of a suspected rift between the women grew louder when Badu, yet again, fanned the rumors by taking a dig at Beyoncé for wearing Fulani braids in artwork for her “Country Carter” album.

For years, Badu has worn the same hairstyle and others throughout her career. While on “The Breakfast Club,” she carefully chose her words as she responded to seeing her peers take similar approaches.

“As much as we love our art, it doesn’t belong to us once it goes out in the world…You can’t manage what people are going to do with the art. You can’t manage whether they’re going to duplicate it, or do another interpretation of it, or just enjoy it, or use it as an inspiration. You can’t manage that, but you don’t have to remain silent about it,” she said. Badu added, “If it makes you feel a ways, you should say something about it.”

A reaction to the interview read, “Badu gives no f’s abt no trolling Beyhive.” Someone else said her comments proved she is jealous of Beyoncé. Though another person suggested, “She is weirdly obsessed with her.”

Another onlooker wrote that the women’s feud was about a third party. “This is about André 3000,” the said. André 3000 and Badu dated more than two decades ago and share a son. He has collaborated with Beyoncé and even received a shoutout when she received the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeart Awards ceremony.