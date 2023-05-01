‘Do That Hair Again’: Jackée Harry’s ‘Stunning’ Throwback Photo Leaves Fans Hypnotized By Her Short Hairdo

It’s not throwback Thursday, but Jackée Harry wants her Instagram followers to know how much of a stone-cold fox she was back in the day.

A few days ago, the beloved “227” actress shared an image of herself with a pixie cut hairstyle wearing gold dangling earrings and an orange boa placed across her arms.

Harry seemed to be in a great mood in the photo as a giant smile was planted on her face. Her yellow background perfectly complemented the star’s cheerful mood.

Jackée Harry shows off gorgeous throwback photo. (Photo: @jackeeharry/Instagram.)

“Take note: [fire emoji],” Harry wrote in the caption, “throwback pics MUST include a boa!”

Though her likes are hidden, over 110 fans swarmed Harry’s comment section, noting how fabulous she looked with a short cut.

“You’ve always been breathtaking”

“Ooo look at miss JACKEE”



“You were so stunning and plus, that haircut looked so nice on you.”

“Omg I remember this!!! Everybody was mad bcs they thought you had cut your hair. You caused a stir in the community.”

According to a few fans, the photo was taken from a cover shoot for Essence Magazine.



The 66-year-old often has previously shared throwback photos on her Instagram page, giving fans feelings of nostalgia with every upload she makes.

On April 13, the actress posted an old picture of herself with her “Sister, Sister” cast mates Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Tim Reid in celebration of their hit series turning 29 years old.

Earlier this month, “Sister, Sister” turned 29!! 😳



Maybe we should do a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ to celebrate our big 3-0 next year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HJtnZZddpO — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 13, 2023

“Earlier this month, ‘Sister, Sister’ turned 29,” Harry wrote before suggesting, “Maybe we should do a lil’ somethin’ somethin’ to celebrate our big 3-0 next year?”

To no surprise, several fans flocked to her comment section, writing their hopes of seeing a possible reunion amongst the beloved cast.

A few wrote, “Do a reunion, or a movie!” and “Please tell us a reboot is coming?!?!?!?!?!?!””

Harry’s on-screen daughter, Tia Mowry, also left a message under the photo writing, “Love you.”

Last June, the pair reunited on the set of the 44-year-old’s show, “Family Reunion,” which stars Loretta Devine, Anthony Alabi, and Essence Atkins. The Netflix original came to an end after five seasons in 2022.

“Sister, Sister” was a ’90s hit that managed to stand out among sitcoms of its era. The show followed twins Tia and Tamera, who were separated at birth and adopted by different parents. After meeting each other at a mall, Tamera’s strict father — played by Reid, allowed Tia and her fierce mother — portrayed by Harry, to move into his house.

This series premiered in 1994, releasing a total of 119 episodes over six seasons. Fans can watch the show on Netflix and Hulu.