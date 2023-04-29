‘Wayne Somewhere Rolling His Eyes’: Reginae Carter Fans Go Wild After Her Boyfriend Ar’Mon Warren Leaves This Seductive Tweet

Fans are reminding Ar’mon Warren about Reginae Carter’s heavily respected father after the YouTuber shared a salacious tweet about his girlfriend.

The couple currently seems to be back in each other’s good graces following rumors that they had split. One piece of confirmation that proves Warren and Carter are still an item involves the YouTuber’s latest tweet about his boo.

Fans warn Ar’mon Warren about Lil Wayne after the YouTuber calls for Reginae Carter’s ‘buns.’ (Pictured: @armon.warren/Instagram)

He wrote, “I’m having a cookout in my room later, the meat here I just need you to bring the buns @reginae_carter1”

Warren’s tweet was quickly shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page where fans warned him about Carter’s father and legendary rap veteran, Lil Wayne.

“Aye man that’s lil Wayne daughter chill”

“Little Wayne looking at this tweet ”

“Lil Wayne falling out rn after seeing this armon gotta chill”

“Wayne somewhere rolling his eyes”

“I know Wayne called him’

One fan ran to Warren’s defense, writing, “Y’all talking bout ‘don’t let Wayne’ see this he ain’t do SugarHoneyIceTea the amount of times Lucci said worse on the internet atleast Armon a good dude to her”



Before Carter and Warren came out as an official couple September 2022, the “I Fit IN” fitness founder was in an off-on-again relationship with rapper YFN Lucci. Their tumultuous relationship lasted from 2018 to 2021 after the Atlanta native was arrested. He is currently awaiting his trial on a RICO indictment.

Though many have critiqued Warren’s PSA to his beau, the 24-year-old seemed to love every word he penned.

Carter backed her man’s message up by quote-tweeting the note, adding a gif of a pig in a two-piece bikini striding to their unknown destination.

Earlier this month, fans were filled with excitement after noticing on Carter’s left hand was the promise ring Warren gifted her for their sixth-month anniversary last December.

During a girls’ night with her former The OMG GIRLZ members and longtime friends Zonnique Pullins and Bahja Rodriguez, the “Boxed In” actress didn’t seem to have it on, causing fans to believe she and the musician had broken up.

Neither one has publicly confirmed a break-up, and it appears as if Carter and Warren are still in step.