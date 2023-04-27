‘Made My Heart Smile’: Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon’s Reunion Brings Feelings of Nostalgia to 3LW Fans

Naturi Naughton’s baby shower was a mini 3LW reunion that caused feelings of nostalgia to form from long-time fans of the music group.

The “Power” star and her husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis, celebrated the upcoming birth of their baby boy in New York City surrounded by friends and family. In photos shared on Naughton’s Instagram page, fans can see a glimpse of what their extravagant event entailed.

In the photos, the soon-to-be mother of two is seen gorgeously rocking a brown long-sleeved, bodycon dress with rhinestones gently bedazzled around the outline.

Naughton’s upload consisted of flicks of her with her hubby, inferred relatives, and two snapshots of the actress and her former group member, Adrienne Bailon.

Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon’s reunion gives fans feelings of nostalgia (Pictured: naturi4real/Instagram)

The two women posed for a photo with just the two of them, but soon added their children to the mix. In addition to her growing baby boy, Naughton has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri, whom she welcomed in 2017, with an ex-boyfriend named Ben.

Last August, Bailon welcomed her first child, Ever James Houghton, with her husband, gospel singer, Israel Houghton via surrogacy.

“OK, I Finally recovered from my NY #BabyShower. Soo much love & Soo much fun!” Naughton wrote before she thanks her assistant and team for “planning & bringing it all together.”



She then mentioned her cover story in Essence magazine and shouted out Bailon, calling their reunion a “full circle” moment.

“@adriennebailon Talk about #FullCircle moment So wonderful having you there! #EverAndZuri #NewGroupAlert To all my fam& friends who came&celebrated me & my hubby #TwoLewis, we appreciate and love you all! #BabyLewis #LilTwo.”

Her post received over 91,000 likes with over 405 comments from fans who expressed their love for the dynamic duo.

“The pic of you and @adriennebailon brought tears to my eyes!!! Then with the babies too!!! Omg!!!”

“You and Adrienne together made my heart smile… CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

“Congrats Naturi I’m here for 2LW”

While Bailon was in attendance at the baby shower, the third member of 3LW, Kiely Williams, was not. It is no surprise for Naughton and Williams who both have had their share of drama in the past.

Before Naughton decided to split from the popular girl group in 2002, she got into a heated argument with Bailon and Williams, resulting in the “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” actress throwing a piece of chicken at her.

Since the incident, Naughton has publicly spoken out on numerous platforms about the toxic relationship she had with the two ladies.

In 2017, she and Bailon finally let bygones be bygones after the 38-year-old appeared on an episode of “The Real,” causing the two ladies to have a vulnerable discussion. Their conversation quickly led to an apology from the former “Cheetah Girl” member.

Though all is well with Bailon, it appears Naughton has no interest in mending her broken relationship with Williams.