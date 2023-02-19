‘He Might’ve Made It Through’: ‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Says Her On-Screen Husband Ghost Might Have Lived Had He Stayed with Her

Actress and former 3LW vocalist Naturi Naughton discussed her “Power” character, Tasha St. Patrick, and the tragic fate of her on-screen husband, James “Ghost” St. Patrick, portrayed by actor Omari Hardwick during a visit with “The Breakfast Club.”

At the 2:39 mark of the interview, host Charlamagne Tha God asked Naughton about her personal life with her husband, Two Lewis, and if she believed that the “honeymoon stage” had an expiration date.

(L) Naturi Naughton (Pictured: @naturi4real/Instagram) (R) Omari Hardwick (Pictured:@omarihardwickofficial/Instagram)

“I’m still in it,” Naughton said. “I think the first year maybe is like, but then things start to get more real.”

The 38-year-old explained that her views on marriage lean more into the conservative category, considering her relatives have been married for a long time.

“My parents have been married for 52 years, going on 52 years. My grandparents were married for 65 years. So the way I feel about like just people staying together, I’m a little old school,” she said.

After explaining her reasoning, Naughton jokingly brought up her on-screen husband. “Ghost should’ve stayed with me! Hey, he might’ve made it through.”

During the show’s sixth season, Hardwick’s character, Ghost, was a full-time club owner and an undercover drug lord who was married to Naughton’s character, Tasha. Tasha was aware of her husband’s undercover operation and made sure to hold down their home life with their three kids.

Not too long into the show, Ghost began an affair with his high-school sweetheart Angela Valdes, portrayed by Lela Loren, who happened to be a lawyer for the government.

Tasha, Ghost, and Angela embarked on an intense love triangle journey, which resulted in Ghost choosing Angela in the end. However, their happy ending didn’t last long due to Angela dying during the show’s season-five finale.

Ghost and Tasha. The tension and hate made for good viewing https://t.co/FvJcqRT8Z4 — Appleton's Nephew 🇯🇲 (@DanDan12S) December 5, 2022

It wasn’t long before Ghost’s demise as well, as he would be shot and killed by his son, Tariq St. Patrick, portrayed by Michael Rainey Jr.

The series, which was created by rapper 50 Cent, quickly turned into a groundbreaking show that now has three spinoffs. These include “Power Book II: Ghost,” which follows Rainey Jr.’s character, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” which is a prequel that follows 50 Cent’s character when he was a child.

The fourth spin-off, “Power Book IV: Force,” follows Ghost’s best friend, Tommy Egan, portrayed by Joseph Sikora.

Later in her interview, Naughton let Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy in on a bit of information regarding the new season for the fourth installation. “Let’s just say Tasha’s still alive; she has not been killed off yet,” she said.

Fans can expect season two of “Power Book IV: Force” to premiere sometime in March 2023.