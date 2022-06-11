‘Kiely Finna be Sick’: Former 3LW Members Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton Link Up Without Third Member Kiely Williams

Feelings of nostalgia arose after former members of the girl group 3LW; Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton posted an Instagram flick that shows the two of them at what seems to be a nice restaurant.

The two posted the photo with the caption reading “#2LW #LetTheHealingBegin”.

3LW Members Pose for a Picture, SOURCE/ @adriennebailon,

It is no surprise that this girl group had its fair share of drama in the past. In 2002, Naturi left the group after a heated argument with Adrienne Bailon and the third member of the group, Kiely Williams.

The argument led to a physical fight between Naturi and Kiely where Kiely threw a plate of food at her. Naturi explained to TV One “I said I’m not the one who’s trying to kick me out the group,” the “Power” actress said. “Don’t be mad that Wendy Williams or the news is out, because it’s true. And there were some names called, some profanities thrown, she turned around, Kiely, and threw the food — mash potatoes, chicken and whatever else was in there — in my face.”

It wasn’t until 2017 when Naturi appeared on the former talk show “The Real,” where Adrienne served as one of the talk show hosts, that the two ladies publicly addressed the 15-year-old situation.

Adrienne said, “A few years back we had seen each other at an US Weekly party and we sat down and talked everything out and I was able to apologize to you if I ever – you know there was a lot that went on in that time.”

Vulnerability showed itself as Adrienne apologized to Naturi saying, “I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you.”

The conversation ended with Naturi appreciating Adrienne’s apology and stating she’s, “living life and moving forward.”

The two have moved forward indeed, but what about their third member, Kiely Williams?

Kiely and Naturi have gone back and forth on social media over the years over what really happened during the infamous chicken fight. So, fans already have started to mention Kiely’s absence in the comments section asking about when all three of them will be reunited.

One fan commented, “we need a reunion,” tagging all three women, “but y’all don’t hear me tho! Do it for the culture.”

Another fan commented, “omg!!! This is the reunion we all needed, how iconic!! I just hope the 3 of you get together soon!!”

When the photo made its rounds on social media, some fans took the 2LW caption as shade to Kiely.

“Not 2LW [crying emoji] Kiely Finna be sick. Probably in the KFC drive-through now.

Not 2LW 😭 Kiely Finna be sick. Probably in the KFC drive-through now 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ln7xvYISqW — 🗣 Matt (@jhenesfavorite) June 1, 2022

“How you healing when you running around saying 2LW.”

How you healing when you running around saying 2LW 🤔 https://t.co/KgFATGpCUy — Mark Go with your move Caesar (@pissyopants1) June 2, 2022

While their fans are thrilled about this reunion, it is safe to say some fans are still holding onto hope that maybe one day all three of the ladies can finally link up and #LetTheHealingBegin as a trio opposed to as a duo.