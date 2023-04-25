‘When You and Your Bestie Switch Wigs’: Kelly Rowland and Ciara’s New Video Has Fans Noticing the Ladies Traded Hairstyles

Kelly Rowland and Ciara’s new TikTok video has fans certain that they swapped hairstyles for a day.

For the longest, Rowland has been known to gorgeously rock a blunt-cut bob, which she occasionally swaps out for long wigs. Meanwhile, Ciara is known to wear long, luscious locs or her signature blond color. But that all changed in their latest link-up.

Kelly Rowland (left), Ciara (right). (Photos: @kellyrowland/Instagram, @ciara/Instagram)

The beloved best-friend duo seemingly spent their Monday enjoying each other’s company while acting silly, and making dance videos.

In one particular video posted on Rowland’s TikTok page, the two women can be seen enjoying the outside while barefoot.

During the clip, the two ladies performed a funky dance routine to Rowland’s 2009 hit song “Like This” featuring Eve.

Throughout the video, the former Destiny’s Child member rocked a long, kinky afro while Ciara sported a short black bob cut.

OKAY!!!! KELLY Rowland and Ciara pic.twitter.com/x9sVFmOLvA — Dara Puissant Media (@dara_worldmedia) April 24, 2023

Both ladies bounced their booties, gyrated their waists, and shook their hips from side to side as the chorus released from the cellphone.

“Turn around then I make it jump like THIS,” Rowland captioned their entertaining upload.

Ciara shared the video on her Instagram page, writing, “Kellz and CC make it bump Like This.”

Their recording soon received notice from The Neighborhood Talk, which reposted it onto their page. While many commenters expressed loving this longtime friendship, a few noticed the singers traded hairstyles for a moment.

“Not Ciara got Kelly wig on….”



“Just peeped Ciara’s has Kelly’s hairdo & Kelly has Ciara’s lol”



“When you and your bestie switch wigs”



“The hair switch”

Ciara and Rowland have been friends for nearly a decade, and the two never shy away from showing their love for each other. Whether it’s birthday posts, national best friends day, or random appreciation messages, the besties are always gushing over their relationship.

In 2016, the “Motivation” singer didn’t hesitate to shout out her “ninja” while talking to HipHollwood.

“She’s such a sweet woman,” Rowland proclaimed about the “Da Girls” artist. “We actually met when we became mothers.”

Both women have 8-year-old sons; Ciara shares her oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future and Rowland shares her first child, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Ciara has another son, Win, 2, and a daughter, Sienna, 5, both of whom she shares with her husband Russell Wilson. Rowland gave birth to her second son, Noah, in January 2021.



“We just bonded and I just thought she was just so exceptional, just genuinely sweet, and I’m just, I’m happy to call her my buddy,” Rowland continued in her interview.



Noting that they started out having a mutual friend, La La Anthony, Rowland alluded to forming her own relationship with Ciara.

“That’s my ninja,” said the 42-year-old.

Rowland and Ciara also share the same circle of girlfriends, which includes Anthony, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Vanessa Bryant.