‘Why Your Son Favors Jay Z’: Fans are Seeing Double After Kelly Rowland Shares New Photo With Her Sons Titan and Noah

Kelly Rowland is beaming with glee in her latest photo with her two sons, Titan and Noah.

The monochrome image shows Noah, 2, sandwiched between his mother and Titan, 8. The love of her boys has her feeling especially blessed. She captioned the post, “God has, smiled on me…[prayer hands].”

Kelly Rowland and her sons Noah and Titan. (Photo: Kellyrowland/Instagram.)

Across social media, fans were taken aback by the striking resemblance Rowland’s boys share. They also commented on who else they thought her firstborn looked most like. They wrote:

“Omg, you hit copy-paste twice.”

“Dang Kelly why your son favors Jay z like that.”

“How titan look like his daddy like that. I see you but I SEE him.”

Rowland and her husband of nine years, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed their first child together in November 2014. The lovebirds revealed they were expecting a new addition to the family during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Noah was born in January 2021.

Kelly Rowland & husband Tim welcomed a baby boy named Noah 😍 pic.twitter.com/QCi56uxrRy — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) January 30, 2021

The Destiny’s Child singer admitted to Women’s Health magazine that she had some trepidation about revealing her pregnancy to fans who wished she had new music on the way.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. They wanted an album first, but they got a baby,’” she told the outlet.

In the end, it all clearly worked out, seeing as though her fans and supporters have remained by her side while patiently awaiting news of her fourth studio album.

Of course, a photo of the “Motivation” singer would not be complete if people did not take advantage of their opportunity to swoon over her beauty. Even in a grayscale image, the Grammy Award winner’s flawless looks can be easily observed.

“D–nSexyBeautifullMamaQueen” wrote one person. Another comment read, “Nice picture beautiful queen.”

But several others could not help but take notice of how much Rowland, with her signature curls, resembled another superstar vocalist: “Looking like Donna Summers,” read one comment left by fans.

In recent years, social media users have campaigned for the “Fantasy Football” actress to portray the disco queen in a biopic. Those pleas have not just floated into the ether. In past interviews Rowland has said that she would love to take on the role if given the opportunity.