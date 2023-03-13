‘He’s Definitely His Father Son’: Ciara’s Son Future Debuts ‘Fresh’ New Haircut, and Fans Say His Confidence Level is on 1000 

For some — kids and adults alike — there is nothing like seeing yourself after getting a fresh haircut. Ciara’s firstborn, Future Zahir Wilburn, proved just that in a recent video posted to the singer’s Instagram page.

In the short clip, which seemed to be filmed in the “Goodies” songstress’ beauty room, Future is seen sitting in a chair moments after his barber finished giving him a fresh haircut.

The 8-year-old could not help but play it up for the camera as he gave himself all the props for looking sharp with his blond hair.

Ciara and her son Future. (Photo: Ciara/Instagram.)

“I’m stylish, ayye,” said the kid as his megawatt personality shone through. His antics were far from over, though. “Ooh so fresh … I can feel it in my fingers … It’s getting chilly,” he continued.

Future’s amplified confidence even led him to trick his mom into thinking he wanted a high-five, only to pull a last-minute move that saw him quickly smooth his hand over his curly mane.

Ciara was a good sport about the entire ordeal, even egging on her son. “Ooh, that boy fresh,” she said through laughter.

Fans who chimed in via the comments section could not help but acknowledge that the elementary-aged kid embodied so much of his father’s personality. “He definitely his father’s son lol” and “I do see a lil future in him n her personality,” wrote two people.

Ciara shares the Pop Warner youth football player with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The Atlanta-based emcee, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, and the singer began dating in 2012, and were engaged by 2013.

L-O-V-E-E-E AND AFFECTION!!! We Got Pics Of R&B Singer Ciara And Rapper FUTURE . . . On A ROMANTIC DATE!!! pic.twitter.com/9WMaxcRiiR — stephen (@Gucci4GH) February 27, 2013

However, months after welcoming their son, in May 2014, they parted ways. In the past, some of their challenges in co-parenting played out in masked jabs at each other in songs and social media posts.

Others wrote, “If your not feeling yourself after a fresh cut.. You ain’t living right!!! I love this!! Yes young King, confidence is everything!!” and “Baby you can’t tell a boy NUFFN when he got that fresh lining!!!”

Future’s stepfather, Russell Wilson, also dropped a comment that read, “Hahaha so fresh and so clean clean.” The NFL player wed the “Beauty Marks” artist in 2016.

Together, they have two children, a daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and a son, Win Harrison Wilson.