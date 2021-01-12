‘You Somebody Mama’: Monica’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Left When Her Son Interrupts

R&B singer Monica recently tried her hand at the newest internet challenge, but things went left when her son interrupted the fun with a public service announcement.

The “Buss It” challenge, which originated on TikTok to the tune of Houston rapper Erica Banks’ song “Buss It,” sees a person beginning their video in casual clothing, usually with messy hair and no makeup, while doing a little dance to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” sample. When the beat drops, you drop to the floor into the Buss it pose, transitioning into a more glam look with hair and makeup done.

Romelo Montez Hill Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram

The trend has become wildly popular among social media users who’ve started putting their twists to the challenge, including Monica. On Sunday, Jan. 10, the 40-year-old shared her version of the challenge to her Instagram page. The “Boy is Mine” singer was spotted wearing a baby blue sweat suit and Off-White Jordan 4s. Monica followed the standard rules. However, when the beat dropped, fans expecting a more glam version of Monica to appear were instead greeted by her son Romelo who hilariously intersected, saying, “Buss What?” The 12-year-old added, “You somebody mama. You ain’t bussing nothing.”

“Stay down to all my boy moms! They love us even when they won’t let us be great 😂😂,” Monica captioned the sidesplitting clip. The post gained over 330,200 likes from fans who were left in stitches, leaving a slew of crying-laughing emojis.

One Instagram user wrote, “Screaming You somebody Momma DON’T Play with Melo😂😂.” Another person commented, ” Her son said this with his whole chest!” They added, “I can see your kids doing this to you. 🤣.”

“😂😂😂😂 he’s not playingggg with you moo don’t even try him 😂,” a third person expressed. A fourth wrote, “It’s the subtle don’t get knocked tf out jump at the end for me 😩😩😩.”

“I think that might of put a dapper on the bus it challenge lol Nice reminder but on the low I show was waiting thow,” a fifth joked.

Monica is a happy mother to three children, including two sons: Rodney Ramone Hill III and Romelo Montez Hill, whom she shares with rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill. She also has a daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown with her ex-husband and former NBA player Shannon Brown. The former couple got married in November 2010 but divorced in March 2019 after eight years of marriage. Monica cited “irreconcilable differences.”