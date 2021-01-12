‘You Somebody Mama’: Monica’s ‘Buss It’ Challenge Goes Left When Her Son Interrupts

R&B singer Monica recently tried her hand at the newest internet challenge, but things went left when her son interrupted the fun with a public service announcement.
The “Buss It” challenge, which originated on TikTok to the tune of Houston rapper Erica Banks’ song “Buss It,” sees a person beginning their video in casual clothing, usually with messy hair and no makeup, while doing a little dance to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” sample. When the beat drops, you drop to the floor into the Buss it pose, transitioning into a more glam look with hair and makeup done.
The trend has become wildly popular among social media users who’ve started putting their twists to the challenge, including Monica. On Sunday, Jan. 10, the 40-year-old shared her version of the challenge to her Instagram page. The “Boy is Mine” singer was spotted wearing a baby blue sweat suit and Off-White Jordan 4s. Monica followed the standard rules. However, when the beat dropped, fans expecting a more glam version of Monica to appear were instead greeted by her son Romelo who hilariously intersected, saying, “Buss What?” The 12-year-old added, “You somebody mama. You ain’t bussing nothing.”
“Stay down to all my boy moms! They love us even when they won’t let us be great 😂😂,” Monica captioned the sidesplitting clip. The post gained over 330,200 likes from fans who were left in stitches, leaving a slew of crying-laughing emojis.
One Instagram user wrote, “Screaming You somebody Momma DON’T Play with Melo😂😂.” Another person commented, ” Her son said this with his whole chest!” They added, “I can see your kids doing this to you. 🤣.”
“😂😂😂😂 he’s not playingggg with you moo don’t even try him 😂,” a third person expressed. A fourth wrote, “It’s the subtle don’t get knocked tf out jump at the end for me 😩😩😩.”
“I think that might of put a dapper on the bus it challenge lol Nice reminder but on the low I show was waiting thow,” a fifth joked.
Monica is a happy mother to three children, including two sons: Rodney Ramone Hill III and Romelo Montez Hill, whom she shares with rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill. She also has a daughter, Laiyah Shannon Brown with her ex-husband and former NBA player Shannon Brown. The former couple got married in November 2010 but divorced in March 2019 after eight years of marriage. Monica cited “irreconcilable differences.”