‘A Link Up I Never Knew I Needed’: Tina Lawson Shows Megan Thee Stallion Some Love After She Returns to Social Media, Fans Bring Up Their Houston Relation

It was a Houston hottie link-up Sunday night at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her highly-anticipated return following the Tory Lanez trial, and the OG savage Tina Lawson showed her some love on Instagram.

The two Texan natives were seen embracing each other as they pursed their lips out for a photo.

Tina Knowles shows love to Megan Thee Stallion after her four-month hiatus from social media (@mstinalawson/Instagram)

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, stunningly wore an all-black Bach Mai custom mermaid gown with a curly afro.

As for Beyoncé’s mama, she can be seen sporting an all-black pantsuit with a rough diamond-pattern sash wrapping around her shoulders and covering the top of her bustier.

“With the gorgeous Megan The Stallion two Houston Homegirls hanging at The Vanity Fair Oscars Party. A long way from Third Ward,” Lawson wrote as the start of her caption.

“Third Ward” is an area in Houston, Texas, that is a predominantly Black community.

Lawson continued, “These young ladies know how to pout!! I just pucker I got to learn [laughing emojis]”



Her photo attained over 105,000 likes with over 800 comments from fans who couldn’t seem to get enough of this relationship.

“When Beyoncé mom calls you her home girl you have truly made it in life”



“Mama Tina and thee stallion is a link up I never knew I needed”



“Mama Tina and Tina Snow”

Lawson also uploaded a collage of four photos featuring Thee Stallion and actress Tiffany Haddish. The ladies looked rather beautiful as they all pulled out different poses for each shot.

It can be inferred that the beloved relationship between Lawson and the Grammy winner formed in 2020 after Beyoncé hopped on Thee Stallion’s popular song “Savage” for the remixed version.

After the song was released, fans were able to see a friendship blossom between Yoncé and the 28-year-old. The “Realer” rapper was even invited to Carter’s private New Year’s Eve party in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion isn't afraid to admit that she directly called "Auntie" Beyoncé to secure her #RENAISSANCEWorldTour tickets. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0GgmBQaI0E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

“Entertainment Tonight” caught up with Thee Stallion on the red carpet at the Oscars After Party where she called Beyoncé her “auntie.”



When asked if she secured tickets for Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” the “She-Hulk” actress did not hide her excitement while admitting that she called up the 28-time Grammy winner directly in order to maintain her purchase.

“They gon’ be hating on me, but I got them,” Megan hilariously stated. “You know I called up them directly, ‘Beyoncé, let me get a ticket!”



She continued, “You know Beyoncé is my auntie!”

If the H-town hottie considers Beyoncé her adoptive aunt, then that would make Lawson her adoptive grandmother. Either way, they’re all a part of Houston’s music royalty.