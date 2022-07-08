‘Almost 3 Decades In The Game and They Still Can’t Stop Yoooou’: Fans Fawn Over Kelly Rowland’s Beauty

Kelly Rowland has fans flooding her with compliments after posting yet another stunning snapshot online.

Rowland kicked off the month of July by posing on a building rooftop with a forest of trees and a city skyline as her backdrop. She wore a dress with a knitted top with cut-out sides, and a fringe bottom that fell just below her derrière. She paired the outfit with a pair of white heels and long-flowing tresses.

Kelly Rowland Photo: Kellyrowland/Instagram

Fans taking in the sight were head over heels in deep admiration of Rowland’s stunning beauty. “Oh really [fire emoji],” and “Oh you showing out,” wrote some fans. Another commented, “You betta staaaahp!!”

“You look as beautiful as ever. Never age, keep doing what your’e doing [clapping hands emoji] perfection.”

“Almost 3 decades in the game and they still can’t stop yoooou!!”

A few others made mention of Rowland’s long, toned legs. “Now I need your secret to those legs!!” And “Legs for days [heart eyes emoji],” one person wrote. At least one social media user felt the photo was serving up the vibes of Rowland’s song “Like This.”

““Told y’all I was gonna bump like THIS,” wrote a fan using song’s lyrics to emphasize the singer’s beauty.

One admirer enthusiastically wrote, “YESSSSS CHILDREN OF DESTINY never fail us!! We’ll never lose!!!!”

“So you & your sis just got keep cutting up?! #KillahKellz,” wrote another fan. Rowland’s Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyoncé recently sent fans into a frenzy after releasing her first single from her upcoming album, “Renaissance.” Ahead of the album’s July 29 release, the “Break My Soul” singer revealed her cover photo. In the photo where she sits atop a glowing horse, she is nearly nude with the exception of some intricately placed silver body armor and silver stilettos.

Rowland may not be gearing up to release music of her own just yet, but she’s still booked and busy. The mom of two is currently filming “Fantasy Football” alongside Omari Hardwick, and “black-ish” star Marsai Martin. “Their duo is so sweet. They genuinely feel like parents: They’re super supportive, they’re very protective and we just have fun, especially me and Kelly,” said Martin while speaking with “Today” about the upcoming film.

In it, Rowland and Hardwick play Martin’s parents. “We just have so much fun and jokes everywhere. She’s my best friend. And then Omari, he’s definitely the true definition of a dad, and of course with me and him in this project, our connection in the movie is really, really important and has a huge impact. So he is definitely the epitome of what a dad should be, especially to a teenage daughter and he shows that beautifully.”