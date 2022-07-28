‘No Crumbs Left or Available’: Fans Rave about Kelly Rowland’s Jaw Dropping All-Black Look

Kelly Rowland took fans’ breath away after she uploaded a series of photos that showed her wearing an all-black dress for the “NOPE” movie premiere.

The stunning photos of Kelly rocking her Mugler dress received over 150,000 likes on Instagram.

@kellyrowland/Instagram

Kelly’s thigh-high slit dress perfectly matched her black strappy heels; her deep, but light eyeshadow accented her glazed skin, which caused her followers to fall into a complete frenzy.

“Damn Kelly, just no crumbs left or available for anyone [fire emoji]”

“God took his sweet ole time [heart eyes]”

“What do you use to make your skin shine?”

Celebrities such as Nazanin Mandi, La La Anthony and Kerry Washington all stepped in the “Kisses Down Low” singer’s comments section to hype up her appearance.

Rowland was accompanied by “Run The World” actress Bresha Webb, whose ensemble consisted of a matte black corset one-piece with a sheer rhinestone sash-like dress overtop.

The two ladies were on their way to the premiere while Kelly recorded them as she called Bresha her “Hot date.. with her fine Baltimore ass.”

Bresha reposted professional photos of the two of them on the carpet together onto her Instagram story with the song, “More Than a Woman” by the Beegees attached.

The film “NOPE,” directed by “Get Out” and “US” writer Jordan Peele, is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 22.

While the three-minute trailer only gave audiences slight insight surrounding the movie’s storyline, Variety Magazine wrote that the movie’s plot has made Peele earn “..praises for the director’s turn to science-fiction and drawing comparison to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg.”

The science fiction thriller stars actors such as Daniel Kaluuya; who also starred in Peele’s debut film “Get Out,” Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and many more.