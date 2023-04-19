‘A Perfect Mix of Her Mom and Dad’: Porsha Williams Fans are Convinced Her Daughter Resembles Her and Dennis McKinley

After noticing how big Porsha Williams’ daughter has become, fans wonder where the time has gone.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared a sweet photo of her mini-me, Pilar Jhena’ McKinley, on her Instagram, writing “Goodmorning” as her caption.

Fans can’t believe how big Porsha Williams’ daughter has gotten and which parent she resembles most. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

In the photo, little Pilar is seen sitting in a white-covered chair with her head slightly shifted to one side as her dimple appears on one cheek.

Williams’ photo received over 6,500 likes as well as over 200 comments from a few fans who couldn’t believe how much the 4-year-old has grown.

“PILLAR IS A BIG GIRL NOW AND SO CUTE”

“The dimples for me”

“She’s such a cutie”

There were also several comments from people musing about who Pilar favors the most between Williams and her father, businessman Dennis McKinley.

“She’s getting to look more like her father. His trademark shows.. ‘His simples’ etc.”



“Pj is beautiful shaa, chai, check out her Dimple. She is truly a princess. Like mother like daughter, beauty runs in the family. Good genes”



“So beautiful and looks like a perfect mix of her mom and dad.”

The “Go Naked Hair” founder and McKinley welcomed their daughter in 2019. Within a year of dating, the former couple were engaged and Williams got pregnant. However, their relationship hit a roadblock after McKinley’s cheating scandal.

In 2020, Williams talked about the reason for her ex-fiancé’s infidelity on the “RHOA” aftershow noting that the root of it was his selfishness.

“People when they talk about infidelity they try to make up these big, big deep reasons,” Williams said.

“And really what it was could have been that we had got together so fast, and this chick was still there,” she continued, “and maybe I wasn’t around and he just went back and just made a phone call. It can be really simple, it doesn’t have to be that deep.”

The mom of one added, “Once we kept going to counseling it came to, you did it because it was selfish and because that’s something you wanted to do.”

Though they tried to work out their differences, Williams and McKinley decided to split and turn their focus on co-parenting their child.

Nearly two years after their breakup, Williams found love again with Nigerian entrepreneur Simon Guobadia. The pair became engaged one month after dating and said their “I Do’s” in November 2022.

Williams recently shared photos from their honeymoon in Costa Rica on her Instagram.