‘No One Can Catch Up to Queen Ashanti’: Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Snatched Body While In Costa Rica, Fans Wonder If She’s the New Queen of Vacations

Porsha Williams has made vacationing outside of the country a habit of hers, and a few fans believe that she managed to dethrone Ashanti as the queen of vacations.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum has been enjoying the Costa Rican sun for the past few days while celebrating her daughter, Pilar Jhena’ “PJ” McKinley’s fourth birthday.

Williams shares her daughter with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

The girl mom shared a comical video of herself with a Minnie Mouse pinata covering her face as she danced to the music playing in the background.

In the video, she can be seen rocking a red bikini with white polka dots as she bounced her hips and rolled her snatched body.

“Happy Birthday Pj in Costa Ricaaaaaaa,” she wrote as her caption.

Her video received over one million plays, over 88,000 likes, and more than 630 comments from an array of individuals who were mesmerized by the “Go Naked Hair” founder’s body.

“I need the number to Porsha’s nutritionist, trainer, doctor whoever! She looks amazing”



“Body is doing it’s thang”

While several fans zoomed in on Williams’ physique, there were a few comments noting that the TV personality seems to always be on vacation.

“I think Ashanti has to pass the torch to Porsha because her and her famil stay on vacation and living life”



“I believe that they house ion think no one can catch up to vacation queen Ashanti lmaooo”

Williams shared numerous videos and photos of herself enjoying time in Costa Rica. The Central American country is also where she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, spent their honeymoon earlier this year after getting married on Nov. 25. In addition to Costa Rica, Williams has also traveled to Italy and Nigeria.

While the 41-year-old’s Instagram page is filled with extravagant vacations from this year, Ashanti has been enjoying extravagant vacations for the past few years.

The R&B princess’ travel list includes The Bahamas, Barbados, Saadiyat Island, Turkey, and many more.

Fans deemed Ashanti as the queen of vacations back in 2022 after she was constantly spotted on somebody’s beach, and the “Foolish” singer continues to live up to her nickname.