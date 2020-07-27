‘Whittle Thumbs’: Pilar Jhena’ Leaves Fans In Stitches After Mom Porsha Williams Catches Her Texting on the Phone

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” television personality Porsha Williams enjoys the mommy life and documents some hilarious and loving moments of her 1-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena’ McKinley with her fiancé, businessman Dennis McKinley.

Over the weekend, Williams recorded her daughter Pilar Jhena’ getting an early start on texting on the phone.

The adorable little girl seemed focused as she scrolled up and down on the phone while typing.

“Y’all I can’t @PilarJhena😂 She’s texting @ 16Months! It’s the whittle thumbs moving for me🤣,” Williams captioned the video of PJ.

Pilar Jhena‘ McKinley texting on the phone. @porsha4real/Instagram

Fans gushed at the hilarious moment caught on tape and applauded PJ’s ability to catch on to how texting works.

“How cute! Is she using her fingers to scroll up and down? She’s so smart. Love her😍❤️💕💕.”

“Lmaoooo Pilar 😍😍😍.”

“🤣 Probably text her dad lol bring milk lol 😂.”

“😂Kids are so advanced.”

“Girl & she swiping up😂 I can’t 😩let me gone head & text Pilar 🤣🤣 .”

“It’s the whittle thumbs for me, too!! 😫😫😫🥰🥰🥰🥰😂❤❤❤.”

Williams’ video of her daughter garnered over 360,000 views, but this isn’t the first time she recorded a hilarious moment of PJ’s bold personality.

Porsha Williams with daughter Pilar Jhena’. (Photo: @pilarjhena/Instagram)

On May 10, Williams, 39, decided to join the pushup challenge with her mother, Diane Williams, and her maternal grandmother, Iona Sims.

Sims did 50 pushups on her 83rd birthday, and Diane and Porsha tried to follow suit.

“Ok, soooooo My grandma Iona made 50 pushups at age *83 look so easy on my previous post, so we tried it! 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ Baby, my mom @msdianeofficial *62 and I *38 been eating our best life and FAILED this challenge, but @pilarjhena loved every moment 😂 ,” Williams captioned the gallery of videos.

“#GrannyIonaPushUpChallenge 🙅🏽‍♀️🤯🥴 Lawd ima do a Lil workout next week… My 83-year-old grandma is inspiration enough for me! *Check previous post Birthday Fun with Grandma Iona 🥳 #Blessed #4generations,” she added.

Reality diva Porsha Williams attempting to complete a 50-pushup challenge. @porsha4real/Instagram

As Williams adjusted herself to complete the challenge, PJ tried to participate by crawling under her whenever she went down for a pushup.

“Move, let mommy be great,” Williams told the 1-year-old toddler.

“Owwww, my breast implants,” Williams said. “I feel like they are splitting apart,” she jokingly added.

Diane and Porsha Williams. @porsha4real/Instagram

Diane could be heard in the background warning Williams, “Your boob is coming out.”

PJ then crawled under her mother yet again, and the Bravo reality star had a nipple slip.

“Ohhhhhh, PJ,” Williams said in an abashed voice, which sent laughter around the room among the women.

Fans were hysterical over the encounter in the comments section, especially about PJ not wanting her mother to complete the challenge.

Take a look at Williams’ hilarious post.