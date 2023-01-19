Tory Lanez Reportedly Believes The Outcome of His Trial Would Have Been Different Had He Taken The Stand

Rapper Tory Lanez reportedly has regrets about not testifying in his trial for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was convicted of shooting the rapper on Dec. 23.

Rolling Stone reports that its “well-place source” says Lanez — whose legal name is Daystar Peterson — is saying that he was misled by his attorney, who Peterson dissuaded him from taking the stand during his trial. Peterson was convicted for shooting Stallion in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles back in 2020.

The “Cognac Queen” rapper described the shooting during the trial and said prior to being shot by Peterson, they argued inside the vehicle before she got out.

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, bi–h!’” she recalled. “I froze. I just felt shocked. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet, and I see all of this blood,” adding that she fell and crawled to a driveway nearby. “Everything feels blurry… Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s–t, and I said, ‘Actually, you ain’t s–t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way.”

The “LUV” rapper was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Peterson has retained a new attorney for his appeal, Jose Baez. Baez is the same lawyer who represented accused child murderer Casey Anthony. Anthony was found not guilty at her trial. Peterson also hired high-powered attorneys Matthew Barhoma and David Kenner for his appeal.

Peterson’s trial lawyer George Mgdesyan told Page Six that he was not fired and claimed that him not taking on the appeal was a mutual decision.

“I did not get fired. I’m still friends with them,” said Mgdesyan. “I met with Tory’s dad. I went and visited Tory, so I wanted to be very clear because I know there are people who are reporting facts that are not true.”

Kenner — who represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight — said he welcomed Baez to the defense team and claimed that they would be successful in setting Peterson free following the appeal.

“I welcome the addition of Jose Baez to the defense team,” said Kenner. “It is our collective view that, based upon a motion for a new trial, and if necessary an appeal, we will ultimately be successful in freeing Tory Lanez,” he said. Kenner added that they planned to “rely heavily” on what they believed were mistakes made during the trial.

Peterson is facing up to 22 years in prison.