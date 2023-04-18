‘Can Never Say That Man Don’t Love His Kids’: Willow and Jaden Smith’s Sweet Moment at Coachella Is Captured on Camera By Proud Father Will Smith

Will Smith has definitely earned his title as a proud father after a video captured him having a moment over his two youngest children performing together on stage. Jaden Smith joined his little sister Willow during her performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

During Day 2 of the California musical event, the 22-year-old took the stage in the Mojave tent, where Smith can be seen amongst a sea of fans as they cheered for Willow.

Will Smith hypes up Willow Smith during her Coachella performance. @willsmith/Instagram

The “Bad Boys” actor recorded his daughter’s set and shared a 30-second clip of himself hyping her up on his Instagram page.

“WILLOWCHELLA,” he wrote in the caption.

In another post on Smith’s page, Willow can be seen singing a slowed-down version of her 2020 hit “Meet Me At Our Spot” as fans join in.

“I can’t stop crying,” he wrote as his caption.

During her set, the “Wait a Minute” artist brought out her older brother to perform with her. A video uploaded onto Twitter shows Smith looking rather emotional as his mini-mes shared the special moment together.

A Twitter user by the name @ForeverShowtime posted a 23-second recording on their page, where fans can see Jaden give his little sister props for all of her achievements.

“It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this,” the 24-year-old said.

“I love you so much, I’m so inspired by you,” he continued, “I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives that you’re changing with the music that you’re making. I love you so much,” he said before exiting the stage.

As the clip came to a close, the Twitter user panned their phone over, showing Smith as he proudly smiled while filming.

“Got to witness a really special moment at Coachella — Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, and proud father,” they wrote.

The sweet recording currently has over 1.2 million views, over 2,300 retweets, and over 400 quote tweets.

It was also obtained by The Jasmine Brand, which re-shared the video on their Instagram page. In the comment section, fans gushed over Smith’s love for his kids.

“As he should, nobody can never say that man don’t love his kids!!!”



“Say what you want, but Will is a d–m good father!!!!”



“Proud Poppa!”

The 54-year-old shares his two children with his wife of nearly 26 years, Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple welcomed Jaden into the world on July 8, 1998. Two years after their son was born, Willow made her entrance on Oct. 31, 2000.

Smith also has an older son, 30-year-old Trey Smith, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. The pair married in 1992 but divorced three years later in 1995. Though they are no longer together, Zampino has built a healthy blended family with her ex-husband as well as with Jada.