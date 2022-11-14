Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and Ex-Wife Sheree Share Touching Posts to Trey Smith on His 30th Birthday: ‘We Done Good’

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, and the actor’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino had what was considered a joyous and monumental day on Nov. 11. The blended family commemorated Smith and Zampino’s son Trey Smith’s 30th birthday.

In honor of Trey’s special day, the trio each expressed in their own way how much he meant to them in three separate Instagram posts. Smith took to his page and shared a compilation video of Trey. The clip included various moments throughout Smith and Trey’s life together.

Will Smith uploads a compilation video of his son Trey Smith in honor of his 30th birthday. @willsmith/Instagram

In addition to the recording, Smith wrote the caption, “DAMN?! I officially have a THIRTY (30) YEAR OLD!! @treysmith0011.”

Zampino’s upload featured a collage of past and present-day images of herself and Trey. Alongside the collage, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared kind words about her son and how proud she is.

Sheree Zampino shared a collage and a special message to her son Trey Smith on his birthday. (Photo: @shereezampino/Instagram)

She wrote, “What can I say? You are the apple of my eye, the joy in my soul, the greatest gift that God has ever given to me. I love you with my whole heart, my Son. I am so proud of the man you are – you’re talented, smart, funny, insightful, kind… and so much more!” Your light shines so brightly – your gentleness, humility and genuine love for people – all people – is astounding, inspiring, and in divine alignment with The Father himself.”

At the same time, Zampino expressed that Trey has made her a better person. “You are a glimpse of Heaven on Earth & a true reflection of His greatness! People are changed & encouraged in your presence – especially ME! I am better because of YOU!

As 1 thing ends another BEGINS… Happy 30th to The AngO! @treysmith0011 Can’t wait for your new music to drop!!! #outofnowhere.”

Pinkett Smith shared a present-day photo of Trey with a touching caption. In the upload, the 51-year-old revealed how much she admires Trey for his wisdom and how freely he lives his life.

Pinkett Smith said while also praising Smith and Zampino for raising a “stellar” man, “Trey, I can’t believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are. My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for.”

She added, “It’s been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go. I love and admire you. Thank you for loving me Happy, Happy 30th Birthday. Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya’ll done good.” ‘

Immediately following Pinkett Smith’s post, Zampino pointed out that the actress also played a pivotal role in helping raise Trey to the man he is today. She wrote in the comment section, “Correction… ‘WE’ done good! I love you J! #BestBonusMomEver.”

This special moment comes days after Pinkett Smith and Zampino shared how they have made it a long way in their friendship following Smith’s first divorce. Smith and Zampino were married from 1992, the same year Trey was born, to 1995.

Jada Pinkett Smith wrote a heartfelt message to her stepson Trey Smith on his 30th birthday. @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram

Shortly after his divorce, Smith began dating Pinkett Smith, and the couple would get married in 1997. Smith and Pinkett Smith also share two children.

The “Set it Off” star said in an October 2022 episode of “Red Table Talk” that although it was an adjustment to welcome Zampino in the family, the women made it work for their children. She said, “We have developed a really nice sisterhood. But it hasn’t been easy along the way. Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it.”

Pinkett Smith stated that the issue she faced, in the beginning, was being mature in a blended family dynamic with Zampino.

She said, “For me, it really was just about maturity. Not understanding the marital dynamic…If divorce papers are sent and people are over it, then this is done.’ Guess what? It ain’t never done … So that was my biggest misconception — that this woman is part of this family.”