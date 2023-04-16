‘Mike Lowrey Is Comingggg’: Will Smith Is Back In Action Filming ‘Bad Boys 4’ with Martin Lawrence In New Photos

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back together after reuniting on the set of their highly-anticipated film, “Bad Boys 4.”

The two actors have reportedly been spotted in Atlanta filming the fourth installment of their beloved movie franchise, which was confirmed earlier this year.

(Left-Right): Will Smith and Martin Lawrence spotted on set filming ‘Bad Boys 4.” ([email protected]/Instagram)

On Wednesday, April 11, images of the two actors began circulating on the Internet, which shows Smith seemingly on his way to film a scene dressed as his character, Detective Mike Lowrey.

The 54-year-old can be seen smiling from ear to ear as he exited his trailer wearing a black short-sleeve button-down shirt that he left open and paired with a black tank top underneath. In typical Mike Lowrey fashion, he wore a silver watch and a matching chain around his neck.

His longtime costar Lawrence showed up as Detective Marcus Miles Burnett rocking a burgundy tracksuit as he stepped out of a truck and appeared to just be arriving on set.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted on set 🎥🎬 filming #BadBoys4 in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2vshQfrNNJ — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) April 14, 2023

In the images shared by the Daily Mail, actor John Salley, who appeared in the first “Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys 2,” can also be seen coming out of his trailer. He sat out for “Bad Boys for Life.”

The “L.A.’s Finest” star can be seen in a casual black graphic tee, dark jeans, and an olive green hoodie.

Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer, was also caught on set rocking a black jean jacket, a blue button-up, blue jeans, and dark shades. According to Deadline Magazine, “Euphoria” star Eric Dane is also set to join Smith and Lawrence in “Bay Boys 4” as the villain.

Fans react to the news, noting how excited they were for “Bad Boys 4” and how much they’ve missed seeing both entertainers together.

“Bad Boys Bad Boys what u going to do.”

‘I missed my uncles.”

“Mike lowrey is comingggg.”

The fourth installment comes 28 years after the first film’s release on Friday, April 7. It follows two detectives as they protect a murder witness while investigating how $100 million worth of heroin was stolen from their police precinct.

“Bad Boys” made over $141 million worldwide, despite Sony Pictures’ alleged belief that the movie wouldn’t do well. Allegedly, the company felt having two Black male leads would not attract popularity overseas, per the film’s director, Michael Bay.

Fans adored the action/comedy film so much that producers followed up with 2003’s “Bad Boys II” and “Bad Boys for Life,” which was released in 2020. The franchise has grossed over $840 million globally between all three films.

“Can’t wait for y’all to see what we got cookin’ for number 4,” wrote Lawrence and Smith in a shared post on Instagram earlier this month. “Shoutout to @shutterauthority for getting us back in action.” It also features special effects video they intended to release as an announcement for “Bad Boys 4.”

Before January came to a close, Lawrence and Smith sent the Internet into a frenzy after announcing their return to the big screen as Marcus and Mike.

“IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME,” Smith captioned his Instagram video that showed him popping up at Lawrence’s house to make the announcement.

Though the film was questionable after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, it looks like nothing seems to be stopping this project.

It also did not stop the support he received for the Apple TV+ movie, “Emancipation,” in which he won Best Actor at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in February.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are screaming and sharing their favorite “Bad Boy” scenes starring Martin Lawrence, who celebrates his 58th birthday on April 16.