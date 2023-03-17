‘Looking Too Thin’: Ayesha Curry Posts New Body After More Weight Loss, Fans Say ‘Enough’ is ‘Enough’

Ayesha Curry has floods of social media users batting an eye at her slim figure.

At the top of the year, Ayesha opened up about her 35-pound weight loss, which she attributes to cleaning up her eating habits and making her overall well-being a priority.

“One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” she told People.

“I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin,” noted the mother of three.

Ayesha and her husband, Stephen Curry, are parents to two daughters, Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and son, Canon, 4.

Ayesha Curry’s recent weight loss has fans concerned. (Photos: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

However, despite her body undergoing multiple transformations over the better part of the last decade, fans could not help but to raise an eyebrow after checking out recent photos of her red carpet appearance at the Forbes 30/50 Summit.

In the images shared on Instagram, Ayehsa donned a black, slinky YSL dress with her braids in a tousled bun atop her head.

The long-sleeved gown was accented with ruching throughout the front panel. The entrepreneur completed the look with a stack of bangles and earrings.

“Last week in Abu Dhabi with @forbes for the most amazing #forbes3050 International Women’s Day summit. Such an incredible event,” she wrote in the caption.

Countless people gushed over her beauty in the comments, with some writing, “Steph curry winning on and off the court” and “Why she look like a young version of Steve Harvey‘s wife?”

Still, other commenters resorted to accusing Ayesha of turning to the popular diabetic treatment Ozempic, which has been a hot topic in headlines as celebrities admit to using the pricey medicine for quick weight loss.

“The weight I pray sister is well! Hopefully is not Hollywood peer pressure.”

“Beautiful as always but looking too thin.”

“Wow she lost so much weight.”

“Gorgeous but she doesn’t need to lose anymore weight.”

My kiddos can’t get enough of these Honey Mangos! I can’t serve this up this sweet and creamy snack fast enough. Delicious! pic.twitter.com/Q37ZSydDwu — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) July 21, 2017

In February, while appearing on “The Rachael Ray Show,” Ayesha went into detail about one other key that helped transform her body: she had to stop comparing her fitness regime to her husband’s.

The “Full Plate” cookbook author told Ray, “It took me so long to realize, ‘No, my fitness journey and my plan are going to look how that looks for me.”

She continued, “I’m enjoying life’s celebratory moments, and then in between, you know, making healthier choices. For me, it couldn’t be so rigid, and I found the best results when I kinda loosened up a little bit.”

Between her glowing skin and the bright smile on her face, it’s clear Ayesha Curry is living a much happier and healthier lifestyle these days.