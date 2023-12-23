Meek Mill Brought to Tears After Pennsylvania Governor Signs New State Probation Reform Bill Into Law Years After Rapper’s Decade-Long Probation Saga

In 2019, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and several rap colleagues established REFORM Alliance, a movement dedicated to reforming probation and parole by reshaping laws, systems, and culture to establish tangible pathways to employment and overall well-being. [Pathways to … for whom?]

Meek Mill brought to tears over new probation laws in his home state of Pennsylvania. (Photo: @meekmill / Instagram)

Almost five years later in 2019, the Grammy-nominated recording artist, who had been sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation in 2017 related to his 2008 gun and drug case, spearheaded a movement to reform probation laws nationwide after the Pennsylvania Superior Court vacated his decade-old conviction.

Now, the “Dreams and Nightmare” radio staple stands alongside the governor of his state as a key influence in reshaping the Pennsylvania’s probation requirements.

Pennsylvania passed its Probation Reform Bill 838 in the House 178-25 on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and two days later Gov. Josh Shapiro signed it into law.

In a ceremony at the Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 15, Meek Mill stood side by side with Shapiro to talk about the two bills recently signed into legislation.

As the rapper took the mic, his voice quavered as he could not contain his tears.

“Every time I [crossed] the Ben Franklin to go pick my mom up to take my son to school in New Jersey, I was actually committing a crime the whole time from technical violations,” he said, describing the tediousness of his probation requirements under the old law.

Continuing through his tears, the artist born Robert Rihmeek Williams explained how he would decide to take his child to school despite the law. Recalling that period in his life, he started to get emotional.

“We all grew up in the streets and we try to be better, but they label us felons [and] send us back to jail,” the 36-year-old said, before continuing, “I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who are you today. And I’m proud of that.”

During his remarks, Meek told the press that he “didn’t ask for this position.”

“I don’t want to do it. It’s not for clout. It’s something that I stand for. It’s something that I live for, and I appreciate y’all for helping me,” he said before calling Wallace “Wallo267” Peoples, another Philly rapper who was imprisoned for 20 years after being convicted of armed robbery at 17.

The governor said that he believes the law will be “more fair for all Pennsylvanians.”

Shapiro added, “We all learned from Meek’s case because it shined a light on the injustices in our probation system. How someone could be sentenced to prison for years for not committing a crime, but for just a technical violation of a long probation.”

Days later Meek wrote on X, “I don’t know how I cried on the news I ain’t even cry in my cell! I needed that!”

I don’t know how I cried on the news I ain’t even cry in my cell! I needed that! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 15, 2023

The new law will require mandatory probation assessments either two years into the probation term or at the 50 percent mark, depending on which marker comes first. Additionally, it will call for reviews for felony probation after four years or when 50 percent of the sentence is completed.

Another hallmark of the new law is that it specifies to judges that minor technical breaches of probation, like being late for an appointment, breaking curfew, or visiting family out of state without permission, should not lead to locking anyone up.

Detailed in the new law is that a judge can only call for imprisonment for “serious” violations, such as failure to complete court-mandated treatment or posing a threat to public safety.

Shapiro inked the probation bill but also took time to make amendments to the state’s law on pardons. Now, if someone receives a pardon from the governor, they will automatically have their criminal records cleared.