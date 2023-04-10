‘You’re Causing a Lot of Friction’: LaTocha Scott Claims Kandi Burruss’ Mother Told Her to ‘Stop Singing’ Amid Xscape Drama

The series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,” aired its grand finale Sunday night after a tumultuous season of never-ending chaos. But the drama continues between Xscape members Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott.

After the episode aired, Scott appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to clear up some things that happened on the Bravo show. She answered questions from fans about the dress debacle at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards and her issues with her sister Tamika Scott.

Tamika has accused her sister and her brother-in-law, Rocky Bivens, of stealing royalties checks in the amount of $30K. After LaTocha and her husband denied those claims, Tamika shared supposed receipts and paperwork proof of the alleged theft in a video with Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘ mother, Diane.

“Well, that’s something we need to talk to Diane about,” said LaTocha when asked about the video.

Cohen then began digging for unknown reasons as he asked about Burruss’ mother, affectionately known as Mama Joyce, and whether she’s changed over the years.

LaTocha Scott claims Kandi Burruss’ mother told her to stop singing on Instagram. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Mama Joyce is known for not holding back when it comes to sharing her feelings about her daughter’s life, including her marriage to Todd Tucker.

“She has not,” said LaTocha before revealing, “She actually called me and told me to stop singing on my Instagram. She said, ‘Stop singing. You’re causing a lot of friction.’ So, no, she hasn’t changed.”

Shortly afterward, a clip from LaTocha’s interview was shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where Burruss chimed in to defend her mother.

“My mama doesn’t even have Tocha’s number! This is some bulls–t. My mom has not called her,” Burruss wrote in the outlet’s comment section.

It’s unclear whether Mama Joyce called LaTocha by phone or through Instagram, as she stated. But fans sure had a lot to say about her mentioning her group member’s mom.

“Now she lying on Mama Joyce. Yall know Kandi don’t play about her Mama, her money or her man.

“Tocha keeps running this ‘Y’all don’t want me to sing’ narrative. If DELUSION was a person That is not the reason yo group has friction. BFFR.”

A few fans referred to the claim that none of the Xscape ladies, except for Tiny, has LaTocha’s phone number, as stated by her sister Tamika and Burruss.

“How how mamma Joyce get the number and the group members don’t have it”

“Considering she don’t want Kandi having her number, why would Kandi’s mother have it lol – I’d be very surprised if this was actually true. We know Tocha just lie blatantly in everyone faces lol so we’ll see.”

One final commentator added, “Don’t y’all get moma Joyce started.”

During the Bravo interview, LaTocha seemingly avoided answering questions about Burruss’ remarks about her. The 49-year-old was also asked if she had spoken with Tamika since she released her 18-minute recount detailing the theft claims weeks ago.

“I have not heard from my sister,” she said. “It was just crazy anytime somebody accuses you of something and you see it on the internet, it does make you feel a way. But I hope that we get past that. It is what it is at this point. It’s about us being able to get past that’s all.”

LaTocha said she found out about the alleged theft when the premiere aired in early March. In the most recent episode, she appeared shocked when presented with screenshots of text messages between Rocky and a promoter. The thread alleges Rocky received a “kickback” money from a side deal with the unnamed promoter for Xscape’s performances. It appears the “kickback” money is separate from the alleged $30K theft.

“I want to find resolve,” she expressed. “That’s my sister at the end of the day, and I don’t want to continue to move forward if we can’t.”

LaTocha said although Tamika unfollowed her on Instagram, she never “blocked” her sister. She also admitted to changing her number because “at the time, nobody was using it.”

LaTocha also revealed that her sister met Tiny after she was expelled from school. She claims Tamika was often scolded by their mother for her “rambunctious” behavior, adding, “Tamika has had issues.”

But here comes the twist. At the end of her ‘Speak On It” series, Burruss said she was perplexed that Cohen didn’t address LaTocha’s signature on the receipts Tamika shared.

“So to me if Andy is asking you about the receipts that your sister posted. I get it…that was like a politically correct answer. She answered it without really answering it.”

Burruss said, “How are you not concerned that your signature is on this paper that your sister posted? That shows you signing your name. I was confused.”

She ended her video by encouraging Xscape fans to listen to LaTocha’s new solo album, “The Invitation: A Conversation With God,” and gave props to SWV on their summer tour with Jodeci and Dru Hill. She also announced Xscape’s upcoming tour dates.

Burruss and LaTocha’s particular beef dates back to the 1990s when the Xscape was signed to Jermaine Dupri’s label So So Def. It continues lingering today, with the two accusing each other of being jealous of each other vocals skills.

But the idea of LaTocha, Kandi, Tamika, and Tiny performing together on stage again seems to be in the far, far future for now.