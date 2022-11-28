Kandi Burruss’ Husband Todd Tucker Claps Back at Mama Joyce’s Remarks About Replacing Him with a Man that Has a ‘Decent’ Job:’You Want Somebody with a Job? I’m the Owner’

Last month, Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Joyce Jones, received massive backlash from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans after the 73-year-old claimed that she would like to replace the singer’s husband, Todd Tucker with another man that had “a decent job.”

That admission occurred on Oct. 12, while Jones and other Bravo stars attended Bravocon in New York City. During the discussion panel, after being asked who she would replace Tucker with, Jones said, “If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would pick anyone that had a decent job … That was in the financial realm that she was in. I just think that she should have married someone that was on the same financial scale.”

Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker responds to his mother-in-law Joyce Jones’ past comments of replacing him with another man with a job. Photo:@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Although social media users came to Tucker’s defense as the clip began circulating online, the entrepreneur hadn’t addressed the situation until Nov. 26 the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Tucker attended the award ceremony because Burruss and her Xscape group members, including Tiny Harris, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, received the Lady of Soul award.

During a red carpet interview with social media blog The Neighborhood Talk, Tucker admitted that he doesn’t take Jones’ comments to heart. When asked his opinion about Jones claiming she would replace him with another man with a “decent job,” Tucker said, “You want somebody with a job? I’m the owner.”

The father of three added, “You know what, I’m cool, you know what I mean? For me, I don’t take it personal. I know what the mission is. I love my wife. I love my family. I don’t even listen to that type of stuff.”

As Tucker’s comments began making its rounds online, many praised him for being a good man despite dealing with Jones as a mother-in-law.

“Todd is a good one because I would have been gone. She’s been disrespectful to that man for too long and he’s been nothing but great to her daughter and her grandkids.”

“Parents can be the demise of their children’s relationships and marriages. I applaud Todd for taking the high road through years of disrespect. Todd was the visionary behind OLG it has definitely made ALL OF THEM money.”

“Put some respect on Todd’s name he said he the owner.”

“I don’t understand her beef with that man. He’s good to your daughter and he’s your grandkids father. Why play him in public like that? Lol.”

Tucker has been with Burruss since 2011 after meeting on the set of “RHOA.” The married couple also share a blended family of four.