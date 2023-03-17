‘I Can Pull Out Receipts’: Xscape Singers LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss Trade Shots About Money, Husbands, and Sister Tamika Scott

The drama is getting deeper and deeper. In promotion for their Bravo series, “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B,” Xscape members have been on separate but equal platforms discussing their issues as a group.

The two ’90s singing groups have dealt with their own internal issues, but Xscape’s turmoil goes further than many could imagine.

(L-R) Tameka Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and Kandi Burruss of Xscape backstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

First, LaTocha Scott went on “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on March 15, where she reiterated her previous statements about their dress debacle at the Soul Train Awards last year and the back and forth with the group.

LaTocha said she wishes things “could be different,” suggesting that some of her group members get on camera “to spew lies.”

“Who cares about the truth when the lie is so entertaining,” she stated before diving into her issues with Burruss.

“Even Kandi, I said listen I was there when ya’ baby was born, texting you making sure you were cool. I was there at all of her events. When she was on the front cover of Essence I was the only group member there. But nobody reciprocates that with me.”

LaTocha expressed that there are some things still not being shown on “The Queens of R&B.” She also confirmed that her husband, Rocky Bivens, does not have an “outside baby,” and that he did have an issue with a promoter for one of Xscape’s concerts over money.

Meanwhile, Burruss said no more “Scrubs” and no more lies, as she came out guns blazing the following day, March 16, on the same radio show with hosts Big Tigger and Shamea Morton.

“A mess,” said the 46-year-old when asked how the show was going. “I’m sure you got the 411. I heard somebody was here yesterday.”

“Our group for whatever [reasons] can’t all be on the same page at the same time, and we’re not really ones to kind of like hide how we feel around cameras, so everything pretty much came out and it was a lot going on at the time of filming,” said Burruss.

Morton jumped in, asking about rumors that she blocked LaTocha’s first album because of her intimate relationship with Jermaine Dupri, who produced Xscape’s first three albums. LaTocha alleges that her solo deal back in the day was snubbed after Burruss got her solo record deal, although she claims otherwise.

“Ok to be clear during the time that she got her album…well at the time that I got my record deal, me and Jermaine weren’t even communicating anymore,” said Kandi. “Tiny would know.”

“It’s like everything that happens, she tries to make it seem like I was the one who did it,” she continued sharing her belief that LaTocha has always painted her as the “villain” who killed her solo career and caused all the “problems” in her life, even those unrelated to Xscape.

Tamika was then asked about the scene where she revealed the family secret about $30K in royalties she alleges was stolen by her sister LaTocha and Rocky. She said she never meant to “exploit” her family or their issues.

“It was like ok, you’ve said all these lies about me; let’s talk some truth,” she said, noting that she loves her family and hates how fans have dragged her sister and her mother, Gloria, online after their intense argument in last week’s episode.

“I did not lie on my sister,” Tamika shared. “And I still to this day continue to protect her because I can pull out receipts, but I’m not.”

“I just hate the fakeness,” said Burruss regarding LaTocha’s claim that she tried calling Burruss a few times. “Throughout this show, like everything she’s saying in these interviews, it’s gonna be contradicted as you see the show play out.”

Tigger then stopped to play a clip from LaTocha’s appearance on his radio show.

“This is deeper than us just having this on the surface, and we just got to get past it,” stated LaTocha. “At the end of the day, I think that we will. I been praying about that every night to see how this is going to pan out.”

Tiny admitted that they’ve had “tons of” sitdowns over the years, which usually result in LaTocha saying, “I gotta pray about it,” or making an “excuse” for her not to respond.

“At the end of the day, like Tiny said, every time we did try to have the conversation, she never really wanted to talk,” Kandi interjected. “The only time she will talk is when her husband is around, is if her man is around.”

She explained that LaTocha has caused other issues in the group, including failing to communicate effectively. It was then revealed that LaTocha had changed her number, and only Tiny, not her sister, had it.

“And then my mom tells me, ‘Oh, I can’t give you her number because she needs her peace.’ But we still have a business to run?” said Tamika.

Tigger asked what precisely could be done wit fix the relationship with everyone, to which Burruss responded by sharing her hesitancy around doing business together.

“I personally feel that that thing with me and Tocha I’m very much fine with us being cordial and handling business. I think the last thing that happened, which has not played out on the show yet it really bothered me because I don’t feel like I trust her and her man.”

Tiny added, “It just seems like it would be a hard thing to pull back because no matter how we position the business, he’s always gonna be her go-to person.”

Tamika insists that she tried to talk to her sister before the show began filming, but she refused. “Even after forgiving them I still pray for them,” she said of Tocha and Rocky purportedly stealing her royalty money.

Tigger then asked what their mother thought about the friction between her daughters. After taking a long pause, Tamika said, “I’m jealous,” reiterating what her mother had already stated to LaTocha during the blowup session at her house.

We’ll have to find out what happens when the next episode of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” airs Sunday nights on Bravo and Peacock.