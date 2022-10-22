‘This Is So Unnecessary’: The Game Shades 50 Cent and His Relationship with His Estranged Son

The Game is at it again, trolling his rival and former boss Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The two have been at each other’s throats since the Compton rapper was released from 50’s label, G-Unit Records in 2005. They’ve previously exchanged words over social media, but now fans believe things have gone too far.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, The Game shared a throwback photo of 50 and his elder son, Marquise Jackson, while taking shots in the caption. He wrote on Instagram, “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB.”

The Los Angeles native compared their father-son relationship to his relationship with his oldest son, Harlem, in a second post.

The Game trolled 50 Cent with a photo featuring his estranged son (left) next to a photo of himself and his oldest son (right). (Photos: @losangelesconfidential/Instagram.)

“Ahhh more like it. I love you son @harlemtaylor,” The Game captioned a photo of himself and Harlem. The rest of the caption channeled Suge Knight’s diss of Diddy at The Source Awards in 1997.

“If you don’t want your dad playing favorites, leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every month, come to DEATHROW,” he added.

Fans in the comments section were equally confused by The Game’s latest attack on Fif, who has a younger son with model Daphne Joy. Several called him “corny” for speaking on the music mogul’s son and accused him of clout-chasing to promote his latest album, “Drillmatic.” Meanwhile, others brought up his earlier days working under the legendary Dr. Dre, who produced his debut record, “The Documentary.”

“You didn’t even have to jump in that…CORNY ASF.”

“This is so unnecessary where did this even come from.”

“You just posting this cause you trying to shit on fif lmao. Cmon game you better than this blood.”

“Game u know I rock with you family but let’s leave these kids out of it! Lead by example don’t let your son see you play them games.”

“He can’t survive with 50… FIF had to write all the hooks and Dre dissed him. All he can do I hope 50 responds… smh..plus the album flopped. Ain’t heard s— about any of them records … guess it’s back to 50. To save him.”

It’s unclear what prompted The Game to wake up and choose violence. But his remarks follow viral reports that Jackson’s son’s mother only received $6,700 in monthly child support.

During a discussion on Instagram Live, Marquise expressed the amount was not enough to sustain the lifestyle his father introduced himself and his mother, Shanique Tompkins, to. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about somebody that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood,” said the New York native last month.

Marquise later confessed he wanted to repair his relationship with 50. He offered up one month of child support in return for spending 24 hours with his dad.

Back in September, 50 began trolling The Game after winning his first Emmy Award for the epic Super Bowl halftime performance with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. He went on to mention the low sales of Game’s “Drillmatic” album.

“Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one,” he tweeted with the trophy emoji. “Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to I’m here for you. LOL.”