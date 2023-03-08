‘Broke His Little Heart’: Rihanna Jokingly Shares Photo of Her Son Visibly Upset That He Will Not be Attending the Oscars

This is Rihanna’s first time being nominated for an Academy Award, however, not everyone is happy about her upcoming appearance on the annual show.

In a comical Instagram post, the “Umbrella” vocalist uploaded a series of photos that showed her cheeky baby boy seemingly upset at something.

Riri jokingly clarified the reason for his crying face in her caption, writing, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

Rihanna’s firstborn seemingly upset that he won’t be attending the Oscars with his mother but his sibling will. (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram)

Throughout her montage of clips, fans can see a quick video of Rihanna’s son cooing to her “Lift Me Up” music video.

The last still image showed the 10-month-old looking at a frame of his mother in the video.

The “Anti” singer’s post received over 7 million likes with over 34,000 comments.

“MR.MAYERS [red heart],” wrote Rihanna’s boyfriend and father of her son, A$AP Rocky.

The Shade Room reposted the footage of Riri’s baby boy, where fans added comical messages sympathizing with Rihanna’s firstborn.

“His sibling was front and center at the super bowl and now the oscars while he was kept out the way oh i know he upset.”

“They gone be arguing ‘I went to the Oscars & Super Bowl… where did you go? Oh, I thought so.’”

“He’s like first the Super Bowl now the Oscars.. Smh broke his little heart.”

my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him@TheAcademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week



swipe for tb of my fat man pic.twitter.com/RU4pFpZQk2 — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 5, 2023

Rihanna stunningly announced her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII. This iconic performance was the first time the Fenty Beauty creator had hit the stage in seven years.

However, in normal Rihanna fashion, she added a little razzle-dazzle and surprised not just fans with the wonderful news, but some of her family members as well.

As previously noted, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, had no idea that his baby girl was expecting another child.

It’s been reported that not even Rihanna’s own backup dancers were made aware of her pregnancy until it was showtime.

“Most of her backup dancers — upwards of 280, as we came to find out – had no idea Riri was preggo before she hit the stage this weekend,” TMZ said, “that’s due in part to the baggy clothing she’d been rocking during all rehearsals.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child together in Feb. 2022 after posting their Harlem, New York-themed maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

The two most recently graced the cover of British Vogue but were outshined by their son’s adorable magazine debut.