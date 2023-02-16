‘This is The Most Sensitive Generation Ever’: Rihanna Fans Race to Her Defense After Critics Trash Her For Calling Son ‘Fine’ Instead of ‘Adorable’

Rihanna is standing behind her Instagram caption where she called her 9-month-old son fine despite the criticism she’s been facing.

The Barbadian singer shared a few photos from her British Vogue cover story, where her infant child made his magazine debut.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc!” Riri wrote in the caption, “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue [red hearts].”

Rihanna and her baby boy in British Vogue. (Pictured: @badgalriri/Instagram)

During Rihanna’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, the singer revealed that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their second child together.

While her son followed in his mother’s footsteps and gave the cameraman nothing but a straight face, many fans in her comment section expressed their dislike for Rihanna deeming her child as “fine.” But the “What’s My Name” singer has some sharp responses to women who had something to say about it.

“Who calls a baby fine??” one fan wrote to which Rihanna responded, “his mother!!”

“Fine!? More like cute, adorable… he’s not a grown man.. Lol,” another suggested.

The “Good Girl Gone Bad” artist snapped back, “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

A third fan in the comments said, “riri Ik u didn’t not just say ‘fine,'” and the “ANTI” singer replied, “af [as f—].”

Fans quickly defended the Fenty Beauty creator in the comments of @TheNeighborhoodTalk post, where some even suggested that people who were commenting negativity under Rihanna’s post were playing with fire.

“They must dont remember Ri Twitter clap back era? Tread lightly.”



“When will yall stop telling people how to parent their children?”



“Y’all gon bring old social media Rihanna back, keep on.”

Under The Shade Room’s comment section, one person said, “This is the most sensitive generation ever.”

Before Rihanna became mindful of what she put out on the internet, she used to trend for throwing shade at anyone who seemingly had an issue with her.

In 2013, Rihanna also got involved in a Twitter beef with actress and singer Teyana Taylor after Riri mocked Taylor’s rendition of Anita Baker’s “Caught in the Rapture.”

After Rihanna uploaded a video of her male stylist in a wig impersonating Taylor’s cover, the then-22-year-old fired back on Twitter, “petty is petty and shade is shade, b–h knew what the f–k she was doing.”

the net worth header lmao.. she used to be so disrespectful 😭 pic.twitter.com/uyLQZNmMuA — Claudius (@xclaudius) February 23, 2021

Rihanna didn’t acknowledge Taylor directly at all but instead changed her header to a side-by-side image of Taylor’s net worth, which was $500,000, compared to her network, which was at $90 million.

Taylor and Rihanna have mended their relationship since their Twitter war. Rihanna later sent the “Rose In Harlem” vocalist a pair of Puma boots from her latest Puma collection.

In 2014, she wasted no time calling out former girl group TLC after they commented on how she carried herself during an interview with Yahoo Music.

“Every time I see you, you don’t have to be naked,” T-Boz stated in the interview, “We sold and became the biggest girl-selling group of all time with our clothes on.”

In response to TLC’s comment, Rihanna decided to change her Twitter header to a photo of T-Boz and Chilli topless with their hands over their breasts.

You just had to be there during Rihanna clap back era https://t.co/20JCjodEn0 — botched nobodies (@aintpeakedyett) March 1, 2021

Rihanna has also previously been involved in Twitter arguments with singer Ciara and Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran.