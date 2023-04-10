‘You Won the Internet Today with This Clap Back’: Fans Applaud Halle Berry’s Classy Response After Twitter Troll Says She’s Too Old to Post Nudes

Halle Berry reminded fans that she does whatever she wants to do when she wants to do it, and in some cases, that means posting a nude photo on social media.

Halle Berry fires back at a troll who says she’s too old to post nude photos. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

The 56-year-old actress shared a photo on Twitter Saturday afternoon, April 8, where she can be seen completely naked on her balcony drinking a glass of wine.

Berry’s skin glowed in the sunlight as her tossed honey-brown hair fell over her forehead while one arm covered her chest and the patio’s pattern veiled her body’s bottom half.

“i do what i wanna do,” she wrote as her caption.

i do what i wanna do. 💋 pic.twitter.com/hDIkyfiy53 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 8, 2023

While the “Bruised” star received praise for her thirst trap, a few people on Twitter suggested that she was too old to post photos in her birthday suit.

“Halle berry 163 years old with her cat out”



“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing”

Berry decided to fire back at the above comment and give them a lesson on the makeup of the shrimp, seemingly pointing to how unbothered she is by the social media user’s perspective.

“Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head,” the Academy Award winner replied.

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

Berry’s response received notice from fans who backed up her unique way of clapping back at the troll.

“You won the internet today with this clap back”

“Halle Berry is easily the most enjoyable and unproblematic celeb Twitter account. Sis is just out here bein fine as h–, enjoying life, loving her man, and shooting the s–t with her fans. Imagine how miserable one has to be to find a problem with that”

The mother of two has never shied away from showing off her bare body on social media platforms.

In late March, Berry posted several photos of herself in the nude, seemingly in her bathroom on her Instagram. Fans can see the actress covering her bosoms with one hand as the other was used to snap the steamy pictures.

While fans may be shocked at Berry’s recent thirst traps, the actress always has been vocal about women embracing their bodies, no matter what age they are.

In an interview with People Magazine, she noted that her secret to staying youthful at 50 is the ketogenic diet, also known as keto.

“You can eat all the food you want, it’s not a diet in proportions,” she explained at the time.

The ketogenic diet involves eating a low amount of carbohydrates and replacing them with healthy fats to help the body burn fat for energy. Berry previously opened up about her diabetes diagnosis, which she also credits for keeping her in shape.